Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 preview hints at young Gojo's return

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is scheduled to release on January 21 and the manga's editor, Junya Fukuda has confirmed that something very interesting and unexpected could happen. The editor of Gege Akutami's manga revealed this during his appearance on a TV show in Japan as there was a laptop with a new teen Satoru Gojo panel, which has led to a lot of speculations online.

While the return of Satoru Gojo, which has been discussed by the fandom since his death at the hands of Sukuna in chapter 236, is very unlikely to take place in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, the panel seems to suggest that the powerful sorcerer is going to feature in some shape or form. Furthermore, Fukuda's hint about something interesting and unexpected set about to happen in the chapter is enough to kick people's theories into overdrive.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248.

Teen Satoru Gojo could make a cameo appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248

Junya Fukuda, the editor of the manga, has confirmed in an interview on the Japanese TV channel "One Piece Variety: Become the Pirate King TV" that the upcoming chapters are going to have some unexpected moments, although is worth pointing out that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is not going to make the revelation, according to what was said in the aforementioned interview. Furthermore, the most important part to a lot of people is what was shown rather than what was said.

During the interview, some people managed to see a panel of a teen Satoru Gojo on the screen of a laptop and a lot of fans have begun to theorize about what this could mean for a potential return of the character, which has been blurred in subsequent reports due to copyright and legal issues. There is a very good chance that this panel showing a teen Gojo could mean a flashback, with the characters of Shoko and Megumi being likely candidates of the cast that knew him during those years for the inclusion of this reference, although is all speculation.

Gojo's return has been a running discussion since he was killed by Sukuna in chapter 236, although is also worth pointing out that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 is very unlikely to be the moment where he makes a comeback if it ever happens. Therefore, this is something that a lot of fans need to take with a pinch of salt since the chapter is coming out on January 21 and there is going to be a lot of room for theories.

The validity of Gojo's return

Teen Gojo in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA).

The return of Satoru Gojo to the story is bound to have a lot of ups and downs from a narrative perspective. On the one hand, a lot of people in the fandom would be very happy to see a fan favorite coming back and having one last hurrah against Sukuna while being someone who could potentially put up a great fight once more against the King of Curses.

On the other hand, there is a strong argument to be made that Gojo coming back to life would cheapen the story to some degree and ruin what Gege Akutami has been building with the character. Gojo always wanted to create a better Jujutsu society and that is why he decided to become a teacher in the hope that his students could surpass him, which was displayed in the final battle after his death.

It is now in the hands of Gojo's students to put an end to Uraume, Kenjaku, and Sukuna, so the former coming back would cheapen their growth and development. That is something that Akutami will have to take into account.

Final thoughts

Junya Fukuda, the editor of the manga, has mentioned that the following chapters, including Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, are bound to have some unexpected moments. The interview displayed a panel of a teen Satoru Gojo, with people feeling that he is going to come back.