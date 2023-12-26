What did Megan Thee Stallion say about Spotify users? Internet slams the rapper over controversial claims

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion recently took to Instagram Live to chat with her fans on Sunday, December 24. During the broadcast, the conversation landed on the topic of Spotify, the music streaming service. When asked by her friend off-camera if she used Spotify, the rapper jokingly replied that only teenagers used the platform. She said:

Spotify?… I feel like, if you’re 15, you have Spotify.

Her fans were quick to respond, a lot of them not finding the humor in her statement. Considering that a large portion of her listeners use Spotify, they didn't appreciate the comparison to teenagers which insinuated a level of immaturity. The snippet of her statement from the live broadcast made the rounds on social media, with netizens slamming Megan Thee Stallion for her claims.

Fan reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's comment about Spotify users

While the general reaction to her comment about the platform and its users was largely negative, netizens had different reasons for disagreeing with her opinion. A portion of her fans defended Spotify, claiming it to be a better platform than its competitors like Apple Music.

However, some folks chimed in to refute those claims and agree with Megan. Arguing that alternate steaming services were better.

Others felt that her comment about Spotify listeners was hypocritical, considering that her own music was available to stream on the platform. Clips of the artist thanking her fans for streaming her music on Spotify were also doing the rounds.

Some fans even suggested that her low streaming numbers on Spotify were the reason for her disdain of the streaming service.

Additionally, some fans were even wondering if the rapper had an ulterior motive behind her dismissal of Spotify listeners. Considering that fellow rapper Nicki Minaj recently broke records on the streaming site with the release of her latest album Pink Friday 2. It was Nicki's third No.1 album on the Billboard charts, the most by a female rapper.

More about Megan Thee Stallion's music and career

This isn't the first time that the rapper's Instagram Live rants have gone viral. Earlier this month on December 13, Megan was seen calling out her ex-friend Kelsey Harris, as well as rappers Tory Lanez and Pardi Fontaine. In a now infamous live broadcast, she set the record straight regarding each of their involvement in the July 2020 case where Megan was shot in the foot.

Controversies aside, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most successful female rappers ever. She's won three Grammy Awards, including one for Best New Artist and becoming only the second female rapper after Lauryn Hill to do so. In 2020, Time Magazine also added her to the 100 most influential people in the world list.