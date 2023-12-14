"Either you took some money or your life is in danger": Megan Thee Stallion calls out ex-bestie Kelsey Harris, blasts Tory Lanez and Pardi in IG rant 

Megan Thee Stallion made her way into the headlines after a clip from her live video went viral on social media. The video took the internet by storm on December 13, 2023, when she talked about Pardi, Tory Lanez, and even her former friend, Kelsey Harris.

In the clip, Megan Thee Stallion also addressed Pardi Fontaine’s version of their breakup story and called it a “fabricated fairy tale.” Megan Thee Stallion called out Pardi and claimed that he cheated on her, which is why the couple broke up. She then switched to talking about her ex-bestie, Kelsey Harris, and claimed that it was Kelsey who shot her in 2020.

Instead, she accused Tory Lanez of shooting her. Her statement comes just a few months after Tory’s lawyer submitted a few pictures to the court showing Kelsey holding the gun on the night when Megan was shot.

As Megan Thee Stallion went to the bottom of it, she clarified that it was not Kelsey who shot her. She said,

"Imagine y'all saying somebody is following the street code and not snitching. Are you snitching or are you not snitching? 'Cause y'all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn't shoot me. 'You won't tell people I didn't shoot you.' I was like, 'Kelsey, I don't want to talk about this on social media at all.' But now, you won't even get online and defend yourself. So, that really just proves my point. Either you took some money or your life is in danger."

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, was shot in July 2020 in the foot. The incident took place at a party in the Hollywood Hills. The following month, musician Tory Lanez was arrested for the same and received a 10-year sentence.

“If you say you didn't shoot me, why won't you get on the stand”: Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez and Pardi in Instagram Live video

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram live and began talking about her equation with Tory and Pardi as she addressed the night of the shooting in 2020. As she defended Kelsey, she also spoke about Tory not taking a stand as she said,

"If you say you didn't shoot me, why won't you get on the stand and say, 'I didn't shoot this b*tch?' You say it online every day. You figure out how to get your n***as to say you didn't do it, you figure out how to get the blogs to say you didn't do it. But the one motherf*cker it would've mattered from was you. You should've said, I didn't do it. Kelsey did it. If she did it, why wouldn't you just say she did it."

She also questioned Kelsey and stated,

“Kelsey, if you didn't do it, why won't you just say, 'I did not do it?' I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that's why the f*ck you in jail.”

She claimed that it is being stated that new evidence is being produced in the court but denies that any such instance occurred. Megan Thee Stallion concluded her live session as she said,

“It's about to be 2024. Y'all still f*cking with me. Why? Because y'all see me moving on and doing better."

She then moved to Pardi and talked about the several claims he made after the former couple broke up. Megan Thee Stallion stated that she had nothing to say about her ex but then ranted about him cheating. She said,

“If I’m not talking about you, why’re you talking about me? You said, ‘I didn’t cheat,’ so why you thought that bar was for you? Why you making the shoe fit, Cinderella? Like, you’re squeezing your foot in there, friend.”

As social media users shared their opinions about the rapper's rant, many also questioned Tory and Pardi. At the moment, neither Pardi nor Megan’s ex-bestie Kelsey Harris have responded to the claims made by the rapper.