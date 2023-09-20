"Who snuck a toupee in on visitation day?": Tory Lanez mugshot goes viral, sparks wild reactions online

Tory Lanez is currently trending online after his mugshot has gone viral. The news comes after Lanez has been taken to the state prison. While the mugshot has been shared on multiple platforms, netizens have started reacting to the same.

Reactions shared to the post (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

An Instagram post by The Shade Room revealed that he had been transported to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. The North Kern State Prison works as a reception center for new inmates in the California State Prison.

Lanez's stay at the prison will be temporary, and he will be soon shifted to another prison permanently.

Netizens share funny reactions as Tory Lanez's mugshot starts trending

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years last month due to his involvement in the shooting incident in 2020. He reportedly shot Megan Thee Stallion at the time.

According to The Shade Room, Lanez is being taken to the North Kern State prison to serve his sentence. As mentioned earlier, his mugshot has gone viral, and netizens have shared funny reactions on the social media platforms:

Netizens share their reaction to the mugshot (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Lanez was being held at the Men's Central Jail, and although he filed a motion for bail, Judge David Herriford of the Los Angeles County Superior Court rejected the same earlier this month. David said the bail was rejected for Lanez's involvement in a felony and violation of court orders.

While speaking to The Times, Tory's defense attorney, Matthew Barhoma, described the bail rejection as a "miscarriage of justice."

"Simply put, Daystar Peterson is a trademark applicant for bond on appeal. He is not a flight risk, poses essentially no danger to society, and has strong merit-based arguments on appeal."

Matthew added that Lanez became a victim for being a celebrity, and it was wrong to reject his bail.

Reasons for Tory Lanez's sentencing explored

Tory Lanez was arrested in July 2020 when a weapon was found in his possession by police officers. Megan Thee Stallion, who accompanied him at the time, did not say anything to the cops.

The following month, Megan revealed through Instagram that Tory shot at her, and charges of assault and firearms were imposed on Lanez. He was arrested last year after violating a protection order. He was charged with assault with a semiautomatic handgun, possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in firearm discharge.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years last month, and his attorney Jose Baez, expressed his dissatisfaction during a news conference. Before his sentencing, the court received many letters from Tory's family and various non-profit organizations.

Lanez has released seven albums in his musical career. His latest album, Sorry 4 What, was released last year.