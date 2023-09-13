"Megan Thee Stallion is about to perform with BEYONCÈ”: Fans speculate after the rapper drops out of 2023 Global Citizen Festival lineup

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has withdrawn from her headlining performance at the highly anticipated 2023 Global Citizen Festival. The announcement comes just eleven days before the event is set to take place on the iconic Great Lawn in New York's Central Park on Saturday, September 23.

She was initially slated to share the spotlight with legendary artists Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Fans and festival-goers had eagerly anticipated her performance, but recent developments have left many disappointed.

Megan's name had mysteriously vanished from recent announcements and promotional materials related to the festival, and her absence further emerged on the internet when her name was also no longer listed on the festival's official website. A representative for Megan confirmed the news with the following statement:

“Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival.”

However, some fans believe that the rapper dropped out to perform with Beyonce.

Fans speculated that Megan Thee Stallion is about to join Beyonce on her Houston show

Beyoncé is set to perform in her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Saturday, September 23—the very same day as the Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park—and this has ignited speculation among her fans. Neither artist has confirmed this as of yet.

Now, fans have flooded social media with reactions and speculation about the Sweetest Pie rapper's performances, and they are excited to see her join Beyonce.

The connection between Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé runs deep. The two Houston-born artists have previously collaborated on a remix of Megan's viral hit, Savage, which was released in March 2020. The track became a sensation and solidified their shared Texan roots in the music industry.

Megan has also been vocal about the profound influence Beyoncé has had on her artistry, describing her as a role model and an inspiration. The possibility of these two powerful women sharing the stage in their hometown has fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Now it remains to be seen if they will both perform in Houston, giving fans what they are speculating.

While the reasons behind Megan Thee Stallion's last-minute cancellation remain undisclosed, the festival organizers have not yet provided any details regarding a potential replacement act. With just over a week left until the event, it remains uncertain whether another headlining artist will be secured in time to fill the void left by Megan's absence.

The festival's primary objective is to mobilize prompt efforts in the fight against severe poverty. It fervently advocates for global leaders to not only tackle extreme poverty but also to address pressing concerns such as the climate emergency and the promotion of gender equality for women and girls.