Fact Check: Has Beyonce been banned by the NFL for life? Black Anthem article claim debunked

Reports of superstar Beyonce allegedly singing the Black National Anthem at an NFL game on Sunday, September 10, 2023, has been making rounds online, leaving netizens shocked. The story claims that the 42-year-old was immediately booed off stage and subsequently banned from performing at the league.

However, the musician did not sing at any NFL games this September and has not been banned for singing the Black National Anthem.

On Sunday, the website SpaceXMania.com published an article alleging that Beyonce sang Lift Every Voice and Sing, a.k.a. the Black National Anthem at the game, and was booed by the audience.

On Tuesday, the same website published another article claiming the singer was facing a lifetime ban from performing at the league for choosing to sing an alternate to The Star Spangled Banner, the U.S. National Anthem.

"In an unexpected and unprecedented move, the National Football League (NFL) announced a lifetime ban on global music icon, Beyoncé," the story read.

Soon, the news spread across various platforms.

Beyonce included Lift Every Voice and Sing in her 2018 Coachella performance

As per the NAACP website, the Black National Anthem was written by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson back in the 1900, calling for the liberation of African Americans. It has since been adapted and performed by several singers over the years at various events, including the pre-game ceremonies during the first week of the 2020 NFL season to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement.

Beyonce too sang Lift Every Voice and Sing as part of her headlining performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

A Facebook post by SpaceX Lovers - a page associated with SpaceXMania.com - about the original article received over 50,000 likes, while another post about the second article received over 23,000 likes. Rumors of Queen Bey's ban spiraled, adding to the confusion.

On closer inspection, the Facebook page indicated that it was based on satire and humor. The About section on SpaceXMania.com also revealed the same. A part of it read as follows:

"At our website, we pride ourselves on offering a unique perspective on the world of space exploration. Our satirical articles provide a fresh and entertaining take on the latest space news, while our analysis delves deep into the technical, financial, and political aspects of space travel."

Additionally, the alleged stories also appeared on the website Esspots.com, which was associated with the SpaceX Lovers page. This website too stated that they publish satire.

Beyonce's backup dancers protect her after fan throws object onstage

On Monday, September 11, 2023, dancers Laurent and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois, also known as the Les Twins, rushed to the singer's aid after a fan threw what seemed like a piece of clothing on stage. The incident took place when Beyonce was performing Drunk In Love in Los Angeles as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Seeing the object on stage, one of the brothers removed it while the other confronted the fan. As they attempted to leave, they were forced back after they found a security guard thwarting another attempt by the person.

It remains unclear whether the audience member was asked to leave the venue.

Beyonce has not commented on the developments.