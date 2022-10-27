"Banished to the shadow realm": Kanye West banned from YuGiOh explained as suspended players list sparks hilarious reactions

The internet is endlessly trolling Kanye West in light of several brands dropping their partnerships with him. Recently, netizens created a meme stating that the rapper was dropped from an online trading card game as well.

Yesterday, German sportswear company Adidas announced that they were ending their decade-long relationship with Kanye West. This comes after the rapper endlessly spewed antisemitic statements across media platforms.

Adidas is not the only company to drop West. Other brands that have called it quits with the designer include Balenciaga, Foot Locker, GAP, Creative Artists Agency, JPMorgan Chase, MRC, and Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich among others.

As a series of organizations declared that they were ending their relationship with Kanye West, netizens created a meme claiming that the Praise God rapper was dropped from YuGiOh as well.

For those unaware, YuGiOh is an online trading card game that includes television series, mangas and video games. According to their official website, the game is played with "Monsters, Spells and Traps."

How did the Kanye West-YuGiOh meme originate?

The joke initially began on Reddit. Platform user ForBendo uploaded an image which stated that West was suspended from the gaming platform. Along with the rapper's name, other information including his card game ID, the start date of his suspension, the date of his suspension being lifted and the reason for the suspension was stated as well.

In jest, the picture showed that Kanye "Ye" West was not allowed to return to the platform until April 1, 2057. The reason for his removal from the platform read- "Unsporting Conduct- Severe."

At the time of writing this article, the Reddit post had amassed nearly 3k upvotes and almost 90 comments.

Netizens were set into a frenzy in light of the situation.

Twitter flooded with YuGiOh- Kanye West memes

The internet was having a field day with the meme about the 45 year old rapper. It is evident that no one felt remorseful for the singer. A few hilarious memes read:

D, lord of the dead 🇵🇷 @Saucesauce39 Kanye West getting banned from entering Yugioh is the highlight of my day Kanye West getting banned from entering Yugioh is the highlight of my day 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/M84CjHzQwe

❄️Perkins❄️ @PerkinsHammer francis wolf @francisxwolf kanye west has been suspended from yu-gi-oh! kanye west has been suspended from yu-gi-oh! https://t.co/OPwywVSHxv Imagining a 79 year old Kanye West applying to get unbanned at YuGiOh tournaments in 2057 twitter.com/francisxwolf/s… Imagining a 79 year old Kanye West applying to get unbanned at YuGiOh tournaments in 2057 twitter.com/francisxwolf/s…

chels 🌈✡️ @akatschels sorry of all the things kanye is being dropped from for being an antisemetic douchebag, being banned from playing competitive yugioh takes the cake sorry of all the things kanye is being dropped from for being an antisemetic douchebag, being banned from playing competitive yugioh takes the cake

Tony 🍞 @imtonyto First Adidas and now Yugioh. Kanye can't catch a break First Adidas and now Yugioh. Kanye can't catch a break https://t.co/UHwrIyOgR8

Nokula 🧛🏻‍♂️ @TrueNoku No shot Kanye got a 35 year suspension from yugioh No shot Kanye got a 35 year suspension from yugioh 💀 https://t.co/hx0vLbK1bl

Myrchant @myrchant Kanye West is banned from Yugioh until 2057. God bless Konami Kanye West is banned from Yugioh until 2057. God bless Konami 🔥

It is important to note that YuGiOh did not display the aforementioned information in reality. The screenshot was created in jest. It is highly unlikely that West plays the online trading card game in reality.

Madame Tussaunds removed Kanye West wax statue

On Wednesday, the statue of the Donda rapper was removed from the landmark museum and moved to the archives. A spokesperson for the museum said:

"Kanye West's figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction."

The statue of West and his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian was launched in 2015.

Reportedly, the rapper was also escorted out of the California-headquarters of Sketchers. The rapper came into the establishment without an invitation, leading to two executives escorting "him and his party from the building after a brief conversation." The company also made it clear that they "condemn his recent divisive remarks."

