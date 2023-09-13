"He must've said Free Tory": Hilarious 'What did Justin Timberlake say to Megan Thee Stallion' memes erupt in wake of viral VMAs video

A recent backstage video from the 2023 MTV VMAs went viral where Megan Thee Stallion appeared to be arguing with Justin Timberlake. The short clip appeared on X on September 13, 2023, and quickly began circulating on other social media platforms as well.

Though Megan’s words to Justin could not be heard in the footage, fans immediately assumed the worst because of the way the exchange between the two looked from afar.

In the clip, the 28-year-old rapper was seen getting a hair touch-up backstage when Justin Timberlake and his bandmates from NSYNC walked by. The latter appeared to say something to Megan with a smile on his face, to which Megan then waved an enthusiastic finger at the Mirrors hitmaker and responded to whatever he said.

However, her gestures and demeanor made it look like she was somewhat mad at Timberlake, who only smiled along with one of his band members, Joey Fatone, and walked away.

As expected, netizens kept wondering what Timberlake might have said to Megan for her to react that way. One user left a comment on The Shade Room's post about the same and sarcastically wrote that Justin Timberlake must have told her to "free Tory,"referring to Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Imagining hilarious scenarios and dialogs, internet erupts in memefest about Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake's VMAs exchange

While most people guessed that Timberlake must have said something related to Tory Lanez for Megan Thee Stallion to get seemingly angered, a few others commented about random comical dialogs they could think of. One user even joked that Timberlake probably asked the Savage singer about the condition of her foot.

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Fans wonder what Timberlake might have said to Megan at the 2023 VMAs backstage. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Insiders confirm that Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake did not engage in an argument at the VMAs backstage

A source recently clarified that the two musical artists did not have an argument, rather, Justin Timberlake told Megan Thee Stallion:

“It’s so nice to meet you.”

And Megan replied:

“No, no, this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.”

A second source added that there was no tension between the two and that Megan loves Timberlake as an artist. Moreover, she got excited since it was her first time meeting him.