Who is Tory Lanez’s wife? Identity revealed as news of rapper’s marital status amidst 10-year sentence goes viral

News of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez getting married while he serves his 10-year prison sentence is now going viral. According to court filings for the musician's bail that were released on September 1, 2023, by reporter Meghann Cuniff on her Twitter account, @meghanncuniff, Lanez is now married to his fiancée, Raina Chassange.

"From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks." Cuniff tweeted.

Meghann Cuniff's tweet (Image via Twitter/ @meghanncuniff)

Lanez, real name Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, has been serving his time in prison since December 23, 2022, after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The high-profile case involved a drunken roadside quarrel between Tory, Megan, and her then-friend Kelsey Harris after they left a party at Kylie Jenner's house in 2020.

Tory Lanez and now wife Raina Chassange have a 6-year-old son named Kai

Tory Lanez is currently being held at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles and waiting to be transported to a state prison. Since his arrest, the 31-year-old has been requesting unsuccessfully for a retrial.

During his sentence hearing, Lanez remarked that Megan is someone he still cares about and regrets the things he said during their 2020 quarrel. While at the time of giving the sentence, the judge took into account Lanez's past clean record and his various philanthropic efforts, the arguments stating, "Sometimes good people do bad things" was dismissed.

According to the Daily Mail, Chassange was present at the hearing and gave an "emotional plea" in support of her now-husband. She called him an ambitious, trusting, and a dedicated father. She requested the judge to consider leniency to break the cycle of black fathers being in prison and therefore separated from their children.

While the couple has not revealed how they met or have been co-parenting Kai, Raina was seen crying outside the court while her friends consoled her after his sentence was passed.

A clip of the legal document shared by Meghann Cuniff shows Tory Lanez's legal team outlining how he would spend his time if he was granted bail. The document states that the 31-year-old singer is less likely to flee or go off the map if he gets bail and adds that he has strong ties in the community.

It explains that Tory would live in Los Angeles with his family (his wife and child would relocate from Florida) and rent a home near his "father, stepmother, siblings, and their children.”

According to Cuniff's tweets, the rapper would "maintain his sobriety" and neither he nor anyone from his team would contact Megan Thee Stallion in any form.

No other statements were released in relation to the musician's case.

Tory Lanez has served 305 days of his sentence. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 5, 2023, to discuss his motion for bail.