Create

Justin Timberlake May joke: Meaning behind the meme explored as it trends on social media platforms

By Srishti Marwah
Modified Apr 30, 2023 18:13 GMT
Justin Timberlake May joke: Meaning behind the meme explored as the joke trends on social media platforms
Justin Timberlake May joke: Meaning behind the meme explored (Image via Twitter/@Josiah_FL)

Every year in the month of April, a meme featuring Justin Timberlake goes viral online. This has now become a pre-May ritual, which has taken Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and several other social media platforms by storm. Like every year, the "It’s gonna be May" meme is back again, and people are wondering what it means.

Most of the memes see a young Timberlake with some lyrics from the NSYNC song, It's Gonna Be Me, which was released in 2000. The band consisted of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

With the meme emerging in 2000, many users started sharing Timberlake's picture saying "It’s Gonna Be May," simply because in the song, he pronounced "me" as "may."

As per Know Your Meme, the viral meme became popular in March 2012, when a Tumblr blog shared an image of a calendar opened to April, with an attached picture of Justin and a caption that read "It's Gonna Be May."

Today is the last day of April which means tomorrow, it's gonna be May! Unfortunately, it's going to be a struggle to reach 50 degrees here in central Indiana on Monday. @WISH_TV https://t.co/bpCQpRoWRC

Not just GIFs, people also share short 5-second clips of Justin Timberlake, where he is heard singing:

“Guess what? It’s gonna be me.”
youtube-cover

Justin Timberlake's May joke goes viral

As the meme has become a staple of internet culture, resurfacing every April, people share memes and GIFs of Timberlake with the famous caption. Here are some of the funniest and most creative "It's Gonna Be May" memes that have emerged on social media platforms recently.

Happy It’s Gonna Be May Day to all who celebrate! https://t.co/ntJTlM2TPP
When the 00’s was your era and it’s gonna be May… 😂 https://t.co/eJPRTywg9q
It's gonna be MAY https://t.co/mRayJ13W2w
It's gonna be MAY! https://t.co/viiMbOUVJc
It’s gonna be May! 🙂Have an awesome weekend!💃🏼✨💃🏼✨💃🏼 https://t.co/Wxi8CqTqKX
*whispers* it’s gonna be May… https://t.co/XfLPNGRDNW
And tomorrow….it’s gonna be……MAY https://t.co/HSlh0unKR4
It’s that time of year again…. It’s gonna be MAY! 😂 @NSYNC -It’s Gonna Be Me 🎶 https://t.co/rwHBE89ZVa

Justin Timberlake shared the joke in 2020

The joke has become so popular over the years that it reached the artist as well a few years ago. The singer himself shared the meme during the pandemic in 2020. He used a picture of himself wearing a face mask and the text of the image read, "It's Gonna Be May."

He captioned the post:

“Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet.”
Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. https://t.co/I3mdWPTjiN

Back in 2016, he was asked in an interview if he knew about the joke and what made him pronounce "me" in a way in which it sounded like "may." To this, he responded by claiming that the song's co-writer directed him to sing the line in that particular way.

He told Capital FM:

“I think he just wanted me to sound like I was from Tennessee.”

Apart from Justin, various other celebrities and former President Obama also shared a picture back in 2014 with the same caption.

The song has become extremely popular and has garnered more than 177 million views on YouTube in the last 13 years.

Quick Links

Edited by Adelle Fernandes
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...