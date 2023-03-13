"If you don't want to be there go home": Hugh Grant slammed for 'rude' interview with Ashley Graham as clip goes viral

Netizens were not keen fans of Hugh Grant’s behavior at the 95th Annual Academy Awards this Sunday. The actor’s awkward red carpet interview with Ashley Graham left many disappointed.

The 62 year old actor did not seem particularly fond of appearing at the Oscars this year. During his interview with the model, Grant appeared visibly uncomfortable to be at the star-studded event

The Notting Hill actor kept his answers short and crisp during the interview, showing off his blatant disregard for the interview.

The chat between Graham and Grant kicked off with the former asking what the actor’s favorite thing about attending the event was, to which the latter replied- “It’s fascinating… the whole of humanity is here… it’s Vanity Fair.”

Ashley Graham went on to ask the actor who he was most excited to see during this year’s Oscars, to which Hugh Grant unexpectedly responded by saying- “To see? No one in particular.”

As the model noted that the actor was not at the same wavelength as she was, Graham continued to put in her efforts to get quippy responses. She asked the actor what he was wearing tonight, to which Grant said- “Just my suit.”

Ashley Graham persisted in questioning the actor about his outfit choice by saying “Who made your suit? You didn’t make it?”

Grant answered- “I can’t remember- my tailor?”

The mother-of-three went on to ask the Bridget Jones’ Diary star about Glass Onion, the movie the actor recently worked on. Graham excitedly asked- “How fun is it to shoot something like that?”

Hugh Grant said- “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds.”

The model persistently asked Grant- “But still you showed up, and you had fun right?”

The actor awkwardly said- “Almost.”

Netizens react to Hugh Grant’s red carpet interview with Ashley Graham

The interview was quick to go viral across social media platforms. Many found it incredibly cringe-worthy. It did not seem as if netizens were super-fans of the legendary actor at the time. Several netizens felt sorry for the 35 year old model, who was trying to keep the mood light-hearted and fun during the interview. A few comments online read:

Dr. Jennifer Vassel MD CCFP BScHon @drvassel @BruceJVail So awkward, it was like he didn’t want to be there and tried to make it difficult for the lady interviewing him. Bad form. @BruceJVail So awkward, it was like he didn’t want to be there and tried to make it difficult for the lady interviewing him. Bad form.

Lance Ulanoff @LanceUlanoff And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars https://t.co/Gq6Q3n1EEU

pow @cscottpower Hugh Grant that entire interview with Ashley Graham Hugh Grant that entire interview with Ashley Graham https://t.co/t7CAI0kNdN

April @ReignOfApril I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars I don’t understand this from Hugh Grant. If you don’t want to be interviewed, don’t take the mic, smile politely and keep walking. Kudos to @ashleygraham for trying repeatedly to get something interesting out of him. #Oscars https://t.co/Q2AeUpPGRi

Josh Horowitz @joshuahorowitz I’m going to need that Hugh Grant ABC interview clipped for me immediately. Please and thank you. That was art. I’m going to need that Hugh Grant ABC interview clipped for me immediately. Please and thank you. That was art.

SusanT @typical_susan Hugh Grant forgot to drink his Metamucil this morning…So uncalled for. #Oscars Hugh Grant forgot to drink his Metamucil this morning…So uncalled for. #Oscars https://t.co/7A2ui45to7

Elizabeth Vargas @EVargasTV Ok that interview just now with Hugh Grant was painful. #Oscars Ok that interview just now with Hugh Grant was painful. #Oscars

Jason Kennedy @JasonKennedy1 Don’t worry @ashleygraham ….now you see why Hugh Grant isn’t one of our favorites to interview live. Well done working around his nonsense. #Oscar Don’t worry @ashleygraham….now you see why Hugh Grant isn’t one of our favorites to interview live. Well done working around his nonsense. #Oscar

Hugh Grant was accompanied by his wife Anna Eberstein during this year’s Oscars.

