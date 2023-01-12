What did 50 Cent say about Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper issues apology over insensitive meme about Tory Lanez shooting

Last month, Tory Lanez was found guilty of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion, and American rapper 50 Cent now wants to apologize to her for calling her a liar. 50 Cent, who had previously publicly expressed his skepticism about Megan Thee Stallion, noted in a recent radio interview that he had assessed the situation incorrectly.

In a radio interview with BigBoyTV, the rapper said (at the 7.50 mark):

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. I said some things, and it was because on social media I posted things that... when she was with Gayle [King] she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’"

He added that he found it hard to believe Megan Thee Stallion at the time:

"At that point, I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that, it felt like she was lying to me.”

50 Cent says he wants to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion

Last month, 50 Cent posted a meme on social media in which he likened Megan to Empire actor Jussie Smollett. The actor had lied about being physically attacked during a 2019 hate crime which he claimed included racist and homophobic slurs. He was later convicted of lying about the circumstances of the attack.

Comparing Megan Thee Stallion to Jussie Smollett in a meme, 50 Cent had written at the time:

“Damn, I’m confused all this sh– going around. I don’t know what to think. LOL.”

In the BigBoyTV radio interview, 50 Cent talked about what made him change his mind:

“When I heard the [jail] phone conversation [between Lanez and Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris] … That made me feel like, ‘Oh sh–, now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court too.”

Last month, Tory Lanez was convicted guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

Tory Lanez, whose original name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three firearm counts for a 2020 incident in which Megan Thee Stallion had alleged that he shot her in the foot after a Hollywood Hills party at Kylie Jenner’s home in 2020.

The charges for which Lanez was convicted include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During the verdict, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón hailed Megan The Stallion’s bravery. Variety quoted him as saying:

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve.”

He also praised her for coming forward with her story:

“You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face, and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation. Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed.”

Tory Lanez is slated to be sentenced on January 27. He has hired a new lawyer, David Kenner, who famously represented Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg in the past.

