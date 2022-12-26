"People won't do this for a regular guy in a similar situation": Tory Lanez petition receives more than 7,000 signatures 

Following the controversial Tory Lanez- Megan Thee Stallion assault trial, the former was found guilty of shooting his fellow singer. The rapper now faces over 20 years in prison. Following the verdict’s announcement, a petition demanding its appeal has surfaced online.

Reacting to the creation of the petition, a netizen wrote online:

On Friday, the Los Angeles jury found Tory Lanez guilty of three charges which he initially pleaded not guilty to. The rapper was convicted of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

Following the verdict’s announcement, Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs. Along with his imprisonment, he could possibly be deported back to his native Canada.

According to The Shade Room, the rapper spoke from his holding cell in an interview. An LA Times reporter said that Lanez claimed to be “disappointed” in the verdict but believes that “everything happens for a reason.”

“Appeal Tory Lanez verdict immediately” petition amasses over 7000 signatures

A day after the verdict was announced, a Change.org petition demanding the verdict to be appealed came into being. Netizen Yasin Toure’ created the petition. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed 7,280 signatures.

The petition’s creator listed several reasons why he believed that the justice system “failed” Tory Lanez. In the description, Toure’ wrote that there was no proof found that would incriminate the singer, he also stated that the jury was biased as it “was mostly white women.” According to CNN, the jury comprised of five men and seven women. The petition drafter also accused Megan Thee Stallion and her former friend Kelsey Harris of lying on the stand.

While attacking Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, the petition read that she was:

“allowed from day 1 to promote a narrative without Tory able to speak once. She campaigned and built a career of soldiers including celebrity and political supporters. She made millions and became Hip-Hop’s “it girl.””

Antoine Allen @AntoineSpeaker Tory Lanez aka Daystar Peterson found guilty of shooting Megan Pete aka #meghantheestallion . The district attorney of LA made this statement about how society treats women, especially black women when it comes to domestic violence and abuse Tory Lanez aka Daystar Peterson found guilty of shooting Megan Pete aka #meghantheestallion. The district attorney of LA made this statement about how society treats women, especially black women when it comes to domestic violence and abuse https://t.co/v7NSs6XcZf

The petition also spoke for Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, who expressed his anger over his son being found guilty, outside the LA courthouse. The petition read:

“Tory Lanez father says this case is just about wins and loses for a careless corrupted DA's office. This case is also about branding, marketing, label heads and a music industry that pushes narratives based off who they have personally invested millions in. I ask you Jay-Z, what do you and Rocnation stand for? As a black man and father, who are you?”

Sonstar Peterson called out Jay-Z and Roc Nation as Megan Thee Stallion is signed to the singer-founder’s management company.

The petition’s description ended with the the creator demanding a new trial and a “fair chance of getting his [Tory Lanez’s] story out!!!!"

The petition’s creator also took to the comment section explaining why he was signing his own petition. He claimed that it was “disgusting” how Black men are not protected by the justice system and how they are treated as criminals. Toure’ also wrote online that it was disgusting how- “a majority middle class group of white women can decide his fate.”

