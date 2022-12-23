"In an instant, you can go from victim to defendant": Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, issues statement of support

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, has publicly shared support for women amidst the former's ongoing assault trial against Tory Lanez.

On Thursday, December 22, the 32-year-old rapper took to his Instagram story to express his thoughts in a lengthy note. He wrote:

“To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you.. when you do find the courage to speak up.. it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will [be] questioned.. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.

Screenshot of Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend's Instagram story (Image via @pardi/Instagram)

He continued:

"To any one with a daughter sister mother niece or aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering.. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone."

Fontaine's statements come after he testified at Megan Thee Stallion's trial on December 20, which according to her, made her partner "embarrassed" by the situation.

Megan Thee Stallion's assault trauma affected her relationship with her partner

While giving her testimony in the trial, Megan Thee Stallion revealed to the jury that after the 2020 incident, she suffered from depression that affected her relationship with Fontaine.

"It's hard for your partner when you feel sad all the time. I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner is embarrassed. I can't even be happy, I don't want to talk to friends or family."

The Cognac Queen singer added that she felt "embarrassed, disgusted, and dirty" after her incident with Tory Lanez.

"I feel like I don’t want to be on this earth any more. I wish Tory had shot and killed me if I knew I was going to go through this torture."

Stallion and Fontaine first crossed each other's paths in 2020 while working on the former's Savage remix that bagged her two Grammy Awards.

In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her relationship with Pardison during an Instagram Live while defending her partner from negative comments.

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet. People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet. That's my boo, and I really like him."

They shared several PDA-filled pictures on their Instagram handles before making their red carpet debut in May of that year. In an interview with 97.9 The Box, Stallion revealed what she likes about her current boyfriend, who is "just so sweet."

"A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that. He's very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected. I love spending time with him because he makes me feel really secure. One thing I know he got my back and I got his and I love that."

Megan Thee Stallion's case is currently under jury deliberation. The case centers around an incident at Kylie Jenner's house party in 2020 when Tory Lanez shot the Sweetest Pie crooner in her foot.

