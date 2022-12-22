"Something we finally agree on": Candace Owens praised for defending Megan Thee Stallion in Tory Lanez shooting trial

American political commentator Candace Owens was lauded for openly siding with Megan Thee Stallion amid her ongoing trial against rapper Tory Lanez.

On December 21, 2022, the 33-year-old took to her Twitter handle to share a snippet of her latest podcast episode where she discussed Stallion's court case against Lanez.

Owens shared a nine-minute video where she urged people to support the Cognac Queen rapper against the violence she endured in 2020 after leaving Kylie Jenner's house party.

She also added that instead of supporting her, people are criticizing her online, and she cannot comprehend being in her position.

Candace Owens was hailed online for her open support to Megan Thee Stallion

Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4

After Candace Owens' new podcast clip supporting Megan Thee Stallion went viral over the internet, Twitterati hailed the political commentator for her words. Several users lauded the 33-year-old personality, with one stating that she is the "only" black personality to come forward and support Stallion.

Several other users were astounded that Owens, a known white supremacist, defended Megan in this manner, asking the black community to show her some support.

Jane @hopeandcherries “7% Black but wants to be more Black for sympathy points… let’s talk about REAL Black victims in hollywood”. Never imagined Candace would be defending Black women like this. Candace owens really gathered Meghan in her latest video on Megan thee stallion“7% Black but wants to be more Black for sympathy points… let’s talk about REAL Black victims in hollywood”. Never imagined Candace would be defending Black women like this. Candace owens really gathered Meghan in her latest video on Megan thee stallion 💀💀 “7% Black but wants to be more Black for sympathy points… let’s talk about REAL Black victims in hollywood”. Never imagined Candace would be defending Black women like this.

dan 🫶🏼 @dantheestan Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 I can’t believe Candace Owens is one of the few people to actually speak out for Megan twitter.com/candaceowenspo… I can’t believe Candace Owens is one of the few people to actually speak out for Megan twitter.com/candaceowenspo…

Princess Luna ❤️ @xTorielynnilyx Haven't watched the whole Candace Owens video on Megan Thee Stallion but lets point out that Megan was mistreated to the point of suicidal ideation. Megan was mistreated to the point that CANDACE OWENS had to put y'all in your place. Imagine telling on yourselves like that Haven't watched the whole Candace Owens video on Megan Thee Stallion but lets point out that Megan was mistreated to the point of suicidal ideation. Megan was mistreated to the point that CANDACE OWENS had to put y'all in your place. Imagine telling on yourselves like that

et tu, Vande? @boxtotheright Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 I hope the people who don’t believe Megan know that it literally can’t get lower than Candace Owens making more sense than you twitter.com/candaceowenspo… I hope the people who don’t believe Megan know that it literally can’t get lower than Candace Owens making more sense than you twitter.com/candaceowenspo…

Kayla S. Karnika @theemaincharact Candace Owens literally never speaks up for black women but did it today with Megan Thee Stallion and is now claiming black people do not stand up for black women and literally its the pot calling the kettle LITERALLY Candace Owens literally never speaks up for black women but did it today with Megan Thee Stallion and is now claiming black people do not stand up for black women and literally its the pot calling the kettle LITERALLY

that’s that thique @KiaraMarqui Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 Never thought I’d see the day Candace Owens defending Megan Thee Stallion. 2022 is really going out with a bang lmao twitter.com/candaceowenspo… Never thought I’d see the day Candace Owens defending Megan Thee Stallion. 2022 is really going out with a bang lmao twitter.com/candaceowenspo…

MaryM @GirlyMary1 Candace Owens defending Megan Thee Stallion is the one and only time I have ever agreed with Candace Owens. Candace Owens defending Megan Thee Stallion is the one and only time I have ever agreed with Candace Owens.

Sha Hartley @shahartley



Megan Thee Stallion also needs to drop all of those people because they're not her friends. Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 Candace Owens is telling the truth here.Megan Thee Stallion also needs to drop all of those people because they're not her friends. twitter.com/candaceowenspo… Candace Owens is telling the truth here.Megan Thee Stallion also needs to drop all of those people because they're not her friends. twitter.com/candaceowenspo…

𝑰 𝑳𝒖𝒉 𝑮𝒐𝒅 ✨ @aVeryRichBish Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 It takes Candace Owens to get y'all together???? Never did I think I would see the day that she would defend someone like Megan. twitter.com/candaceowenspo… It takes Candace Owens to get y'all together???? Never did I think I would see the day that she would defend someone like Megan. twitter.com/candaceowenspo…

sam @samdutes Candace Owens defended Megan Thee Stallion on her show and called for justice in her name while shaming the public, the defendant in question, and Kelsey. She even called out men ignoring the physical evidence. That was a refreshing change of pace. Candace Owens defended Megan Thee Stallion on her show and called for justice in her name while shaming the public, the defendant in question, and Kelsey. She even called out men ignoring the physical evidence. That was a refreshing change of pace.

zaya @beysaespa Candace Owens defending Megan was the biggest twist of the month Candace Owens defending Megan was the biggest twist of the month😭

I believe Megan. @NeglaInsane Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 No this fr the twilight zone because for CANDACE OWENS to be one of the only celebs defending Megan... twitter.com/candaceowenspo… No this fr the twilight zone because for CANDACE OWENS to be one of the only celebs defending Megan... twitter.com/candaceowenspo… https://t.co/Gjq60CCOTc

Hallelujah Anasuya @AnasuyaIam

You are dropping the mic with them



is s right about Megan THEE Stallion's heartbreaking abuse by her people after being shot by her boyfriend!

What DOES a BW have to do to get Love and support from her own? Asking for my sistahs! Candace Owens Podcast @candaceowenspod Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position. https://t.co/RiBYKXRWH4 Damn, sis!You are dropping the mic with them #Facts #CandaceOwens is s right about Megan THEE Stallion's heartbreaking abuse by her people after being shot by her boyfriend!What DOES a BW have to do to get Love and support from her own? Asking for my sistahs! twitter.com/candaceowenspo… Damn, sis!You are dropping the mic with them #Facts! 🎤#CandaceOwens is s right about Megan THEE Stallion's heartbreaking abuse by her people after being shot by her boyfriend! What DOES a BW have to do to get Love and support from her own? Asking for my sistahs! twitter.com/candaceowenspo…

Candace Owens began discussing Megan Thee Stallion's story by discussing her own life event

In the 9-minute video uploaded to her Twitter handle, Candace Owens began discussing Megan Thee Stallion's case by recalling an incident from her high school.

Owens stated that she had a crush in high school who once revealed during a class discussion that he wouldn't snitch if he ever saw a crime happening.

The Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation author connected this statement to Megan Thee Stallion's experience where her friends and witnesses would not reveal the truth to the world. She captioned the video:

"Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position."

She stated that Stallion's former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who was present in the car during the incident, stated during her testimony that she does not recall anything. Also, Megan's bodyguard went missing just before the trial.

Candace Owens publicly criticized Tory Lanez for bribing Megan and other witnesses with money so that they don't snitch and he does not get deported back to Canada.

Megan Thee Stallion's trial, which began on December 12, 2022, is centered around an incident that occurred on July 12, 2020. The Hot Girl Summer rapper was allegedly involved in a fight with Tory Lanez after which he shot her in the foot while randomly shooting in the ground.

Tory Lanez was detained on the spot for carrying a concealed firearm in his car when police reacted to an emergency call, but he was freed shortly after.

In a GQ Magazine interview published in November 2020, Megan revealed that Tory Lanez offered her and her friend "money to stay quiet."

As per Rolling Stone, Lanez was charged with "discharging a firearm with gross negligence" on December 6, 2022, which could possibly result in a six-year prison sentence and possible deportation back to Canada.

