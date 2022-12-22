"Something we finally agree on": Candace Owens praised for defending Megan Thee Stallion in Tory Lanez shooting trial

American political commentator Candace Owens was lauded for openly siding with Megan Thee Stallion amid her ongoing trial against rapper Tory Lanez.
On December 21, 2022, the 33-year-old took to her Twitter handle to share a snippet of her latest podcast episode where she discussed Stallion's court case against Lanez.
Owens shared a nine-minute video where she urged people to support the Cognac Queen rapper against the violence she endured in 2020 after leaving Kylie Jenner's house party.
She also added that instead of supporting her, people are criticizing her online, and she cannot comprehend being in her position.
Candace Owens was hailed online for her open support to Megan Thee Stallion
After Candace Owens' new podcast clip supporting Megan Thee Stallion went viral over the internet, Twitterati hailed the political commentator for her words. Several users lauded the 33-year-old personality, with one stating that she is the "only" black personality to come forward and support Stallion.
Several other users were astounded that Owens, a known white supremacist, defended Megan in this manner, asking the black community to show her some support.
Candace Owens began discussing Megan Thee Stallion's story by discussing her own life event
In the 9-minute video uploaded to her Twitter handle, Candace Owens began discussing Megan Thee Stallion's case by recalling an incident from her high school.
Owens stated that she had a crush in high school who once revealed during a class discussion that he wouldn't snitch if he ever saw a crime happening.
The Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation author connected this statement to Megan Thee Stallion's experience where her friends and witnesses would not reveal the truth to the world. She captioned the video:
"Megan Thee Stallion has credibly accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in the foot. She turned down hush money and has been stabbed in the back by her friends. Instead of getting showered with support, Megan was mocked. I can't imagine what it would be like to be in her position."
She stated that Stallion's former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who was present in the car during the incident, stated during her testimony that she does not recall anything. Also, Megan's bodyguard went missing just before the trial.
Candace Owens publicly criticized Tory Lanez for bribing Megan and other witnesses with money so that they don't snitch and he does not get deported back to Canada.
Megan Thee Stallion's trial, which began on December 12, 2022, is centered around an incident that occurred on July 12, 2020. The Hot Girl Summer rapper was allegedly involved in a fight with Tory Lanez after which he shot her in the foot while randomly shooting in the ground.
Tory Lanez was detained on the spot for carrying a concealed firearm in his car when police reacted to an emergency call, but he was freed shortly after.
In a GQ Magazine interview published in November 2020, Megan revealed that Tory Lanez offered her and her friend "money to stay quiet."
As per Rolling Stone, Lanez was charged with "discharging a firearm with gross negligence" on December 6, 2022, which could possibly result in a six-year prison sentence and possible deportation back to Canada.