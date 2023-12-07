What is Gag City? Netflix, Spotify, KFC, & more big brands to participate in Barbz viral trend ahead of Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj is set to release her latest studio album, Pink Friday 2, on December 8, 2023. The singer announced her album by posing in a pink wig in a Twitter post on June 29, 2023.

After her initial announcement, the singer then took to Twitter once again on December 6, 2023, to mark the upcoming release of her album with the hashtag #GagCity, referring to the term "gagged," which is used to describe something stunning and beautiful.

The singer's reference to her album as a fictional city with the hashtag went viral, with fans sharing AI-generated images of a pink-themed city based on the singer's tweets.

Now, giant commercial brands such as Spotify and Netflix are taking part in the viral trend, attesting to the popularity of the singer at the moment.

More on Nicki Minaj's new album and Gag City

Nicki Minaj stated in her initial album announcement that the album would release at a later date and that she would support her album with a tour:

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT."

The singer also proclaimed her love for her fans, affectionately known as Barbzs, and thanked them for their support.

"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date."

Fans and organizations alike have been sharing their appreciation for the upcoming album by sharing AI images, some of which are given below.

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 will be her fifth studio album and a sequel to her debut album, which was released in 2010. In an exclusive interview with Elle Magazine, the singer elaborated on the album and its release, stating:

"It's probably the most excited I've been about an album release in a really long time. I'm happy that we're not making my fans wait for another album like I've done in the past. This one incorporates all the things people love about Nicki, but it also just has a way bigger sound, so it goes perfectly with the collection."

Nicki Minaj is best known for her third studio album, The Pinkprint, which was released on December 12, 2014. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 6 on the Canadian album chart.