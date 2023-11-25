"Miss billionaire is loading": Fans react as Nicki Minaj launches her own press on nails collection for sale

Rapper Nicki Minaj sent her fans into a frenzy after she announced her own press-on nails - Pink Friday Nails which are supposed to be launched in January 2024. The announcement about the nail line comes before the release of her highly awaited new album Pink Friday 2, set to be released on December 8, 2023.

The vibrant Pink Friday Nails line promises to be a celebration of individuality and creativity, featuring an extensive array of colors and designs. Minaj's nail line is poised to make a bold statement in the beauty industry with its designs. From dazzling junk nail designs with butterflies, crystals, and gold leaf to exclusive patterns showcasing iconic designer logos such as Chanel, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton, the line will have it all.

Known for her fearless fashion choices, the rapper has ensured that her nail polish collection reflects her distinctive style and personality. The line is anticipated not only to resonate with her existing fanbase but also to attract beauty enthusiasts looking for a touch of Minaj's boldness.

When fans heard about the announcement of the new line, they couldn't control their excitement and took to social media to share the same. While they said that they were looking forward to the nail line, one person went on to say:

Nicki Minaj is offering her fans a chance to secure early access to the Pink Friday Nails line. Although pre-orders for the nails were not available at the time of writing this article, fans can purchase passes via Nicki's official website.

The prices for the Silver Pass are $30 while the Gold Pass is $60, the Rose Pass for $90, and the Pink Pass is $120. Pass funds are fully applicable to the purchase of nail products, which guarantees them website access and product availability during the first three days of the January launch.

To make her nail line accessible, Minaj has collaborated with a skilled nail technician to create designs inspired by her own iconic looks. The nails will be available in various lengths, ensuring a perfect fit for fans with different nail bed sizes.

Nicki Minaj fans shared their reactions about new press-on nail collection 'Pink Friday Nails'

Nicki Minaj's fans, the Barbz, took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming 'Pink Friday Nails' collection. As they enthusiastically shared emojis and GIFs, fans couldn't contain their eagerness to adorn their nails with vibrant and iconic designs inspired by the rap sensation herself.

The hashtag #PinkFridayNails began trending as fans counted down the days, creating a digital spectacle of anticipation and camaraderie.

One fan reacted by saying that not only the rapper is announcing a label but also her brand new press-on nails. Others said that they were really proud of her with one fan even calling her a mogul.

Looking ahead, Nicki Minaj has ambitious plans for her nail line. After the initial launch in 2024, she aims to partner with nail technicians to expand the range, offering even more options for her diverse fanbase.