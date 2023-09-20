Taylor Swift is again in the talks in relation to the upcoming release, 1989 (Taylor's Version). Amidst the song's release, one tantalizing mystery has left fans speculating about a potential groundbreaking collaboration with Nicki Minaj. The speculation centers around the five From the Vault tracks featured in 1989 (TV). Fans have observed that one of the puzzle answers aligns with subtle hints dropped by both Swift and Minaj in recent months.

The particular puzzle that has ignited fervent discussion reveals the word Sagittarius, coincidentally the zodiac sign of both Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. In August, Minaj playfully acknowledged their shared astrological sign in response to an X post highlighting that they were the only female artists to chart over 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 using their star sign. This interaction drew attention to their connection.

Furthermore, at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift affectionately referred to Nicki Minaj as her 'favorite Sagittarius' while presenting her with the award for Best Director, deepening the intrigue surrounding their potential collaboration.

In Swift's ongoing project to re-record her catalog, she has consistently included various collaborators on her new Vault songs. Previous albums Fearless (TV), Red (TV), and Speak Now (TV) featured artists including Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Hayley Williams, and Fall Out Boy. With the possibility of a Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj duet on the horizon, 1989 (Taylor's Version) is shaping up to be an album filled with exciting surprises.

Are Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift cooking up a Sagittarius anthem? Possibilities explored

It's quite possible that Taylor Swift is using her zodiac sign as a subtle clue related to 1989, which is named after the year she was born. This interpretation gains credence when considering that some of the other puzzles revealed on Google include the term thirteen, matching her birthdate, and Wednesday, the actual weekday of her birth. While Nicki Minaj's inclusion of the word Sagittarius is intriguing, it might also be intended to mislead or divert attention.

The idea of a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj makes perfect sense given their longstanding history. The rapper has openly acknowledged Swift's role in boosting one of her earliest pop crossover hits, Super Bass, which achieved diamond certification as recently as 2021.

Back in 2011, Swift expressed her admiration for Super Bass and even rapped a few lines during a radio interview. Later that year, Minaj surprised fans by joining Swift on stage during her Speak Now Tour to perform the track. In 2015, Swift reciprocated by making an unexpected appearance during Minaj's VMAs performance, where they performed The Night Is Still Young together, along with a snippet of Swift's Bad Blood.

At the previous year's MTV VMAs, Swift was seen rapping along to Super Bass and dancing during Minaj's Video Vanguard performance, even rallying the audience to stand up during Minaj's speech, where she once again praised Swift. If the rumored collaboration for 1989 (TV) becomes a reality, it would mark a heartwarming full-circle moment in their musical journey.