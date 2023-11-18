Nicki Minaj Pink Friday Tour 2: Tickets, presale, cities, where to buy, and more 

Nicki Minaj has announced her newest tour, the dates of which will be revealed in the next month. The tour, titled "Pink Friday Tour 2," will follow a specific itinerary, starting with a show in Atlanta, Georgia, and ending with a show in Paris, France. The actual dates and venues for the show will be released next month.

The singer announced the new tour, which features cities such as Boston, New York, Amsterdam, and London, among others, via a post on their official Instagram account on November 17, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on an unannounced date next month, and fans can currently register for the said presale on the singer's official website. Other ticketing information will also be revealed next month, and fans need to sign up for the website to receive early updates.

Nicki Minaj's latest studio album is scheduled to release on December 8

Nicki Minaj is set to release her latest studio album, Pink Friday 2, on December 8, 2023. The album was originally supposed to be released on October 20, 2023, but was later pushed back, first to November and then to its current release date.

Speaking about the album's release delay, the singer stated in a social media post on June 29, 2023:

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…"

"I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024," she added.

Now the singer has revealed the tour itinerary, which is given below in the exact order as shown on the website:

Atlanta, Georgia

Austin, Texas

Boston, Massachusetts

Brooklyn (New York City), New York

Charlotte, North Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Detroit, Michigan

Hartford, Connecticut

Houston, Texas

Las Vegas, Nevada

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

Milwaukee, Florida

Montreal, Quebec

Nashville. Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New Orleans, Louisiana

New York City, New York

Oakland, California

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Phoenix, Arizona

Portland, Oregon

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salt Lake City, Utah

Seattle, Washington

Toronto, Ontario

Vancouver, British Columbia

Washington State, DC

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Berlin, Germany

Birmingham, UK

Cologne, Germany

London, UK

Manchester, UK

Paris, France

Nicki Minaj's debut studio album was released in 2010

Nicki Minaj had her career breakthrough with her debut studio album, Pink Friday, which was released on November 22, 2010. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer released her second studio album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, on April 2, 2012. The multi-platinum album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and UK album charts. The album also won the Top Rap Album at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj's subsequent albums were not as successful as the first two. The Pinkprint, released on December 12, 2014, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Meanwhile, her fourth studio album, Queen, released on August 10, 2018, peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well.