Chainsaw Man takes the crown on Billboard Japan list, leaving Oshi no Ko and Spy X Family behind

Chainsaw Man's opening theme KICK BACK has pulled off a jaw-dropping move by overtaking the undisputed champion, Oshi no Ko's theme song Idol. The track took the first spot on Billboard Japan Hot Animation, a list of the Top 10 Anime Songs for the first half of 2023.

The opening theme of Chainsaw Man, KICK BACK and the opening song of Oshi no Ko, Idol have garnered fanbases of their own and shattered major records. Moreover, according to Billboard Japan, the two songs are currently leading the Top 10 Anime Songs list. Chainsaw Man's KICK BACK has secured the number one spot, while Oshi no Ko's Idol has ranked in second position, followed by Mixed Nuts from Spy x Family.

Chainsaw Man's KICK BACK becomes the number 1 song on Billboard Japan's Top 10 Anime Songs list

Billboard JAPAN @Billboard_JAPAN

1位 米津玄師

2位 YOASOBI

3位 10-FEET

4位 Ado

5位 Official髭男dism

6位 YOASOBI

7位 Ado

8位 Aimer

9位 Official髭男dism

10位 MAISONdes



billboard-japan.com/d_news/detail/… 【ビルボード 2023年上半期総合アニメソング・チャート“Hot Animation”】1位 米津玄師2位 YOASOBI3位 10-FEET4位 Ado5位 Official髭男dism6位 YOASOBI7位 Ado8位 Aimer9位 Official髭男dism10位 MAISONdes 【ビルボード 2023年上半期総合アニメソング・チャート“Hot Animation”】1位 米津玄師2位 YOASOBI3位 10-FEET4位 Ado5位 Official髭男dism6位 YOASOBI7位 Ado8位 Aimer9位 Official髭男dism10位 MAISONdesbillboard-japan.com/d_news/detail/… https://t.co/7QLBtiLoh4

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts Top 10 Anime Songs in the First Half of 2023 via Billboard Japan.



1. Kick Back - Chainsaw Man

2. Idol - Oshi no Ko

3. Dai Zero Kan - The First Slam Dunk

4. New Genesis- One Piece Film Red

5. Mixed Nuts - Spy × Family

6. Shukufuku - Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch from Mercury Top 10 Anime Songs in the First Half of 2023 via Billboard Japan.1. Kick Back - Chainsaw Man2. Idol - Oshi no Ko3. Dai Zero Kan - The First Slam Dunk4. New Genesis- One Piece Film Red5. Mixed Nuts - Spy × Family6. Shukufuku - Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch from Mercury 🎵 Top 10 Anime Songs in the First Half of 2023 via Billboard Japan. 1. Kick Back - Chainsaw Man2. Idol - Oshi no Ko 3. Dai Zero Kan - The First Slam Dunk4. New Genesis- One Piece Film Red5. Mixed Nuts - Spy × Family 6. Shukufuku - Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch from Mercury https://t.co/wAVQhkNkdG

Chainsaw Man and Oshi no Ko are two of the biggest releases of the new generation. They are both top-notch titles that have taken the world by storm and everything about them has become an online sensation, including their anime theme songs. Both shows' tracks make fans immerse themselves in the captivating storylines while also making them groove.

KICK BACK, the theme song for Chainsaw Man part 1, has garnered immense popularity, matching the success of the series itself. Performed by the talented Kenshi Yonezu, the song captivated fans and became one of the standout opening themes of the new generation. Its recent achievement as the number 1 song on Billboard Japan's Top 10 Anime Songs list in the first half of 2023, has proven that it is one of the best in the industry.

KICK BACK served as the sole opening theme for all 12 episodes of the first part of the anime. With its dynamic, upbeat music, and funkiness, the track perfectly captured the dark and intense yet fun vibe of the series. The popularity of KICK BACK has extended beyond Japan, attracting international attention as well.

BTS member Jungkook earlier expressed his love for the song and the Chainsaw Man anime by performing a cover of KICK BACK during a live stream.

Insanity @Shogun8562 Back to Oshi no Ko after a short break, this Opening is a banger I like it a lot



I wonder if there’ll be a second Opening at some point Back to Oshi no Ko after a short break, this Opening is a banger I like it a lot I wonder if there’ll be a second Opening at some point https://t.co/cneJJIfvJG

To claim the number one spot on the Billboard chart, the song overtook Oshi no Ko's opening theme, Idol by YOASOBI. Both the song and the series have recently garnered significant attention. The series has even gone on to break several major records in the anime community, dominating in every aspect. However, this time, KICK BACK has created a milestone by securing the top spot, surpassing Oshi no Ko's Idol in the process.

Not just Idol, KICK BACK has also surpassed some other notable anime songs such as Mixed Nuts from Spy x Family and New Genesis from One Piece Film Red. This is not just a great achievement for the artist Kenshi Yonezu, but also for the anime series as a whole.

Poll : 0 votes