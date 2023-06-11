Chainsaw Man takes the crown on Billboard Japan list, leaving Oshi no Ko and Spy X Family behind

Chainsaw Man's opening theme KICK BACK has pulled off a jaw-dropping move by overtaking the undisputed champion, Oshi no Ko's theme song Idol. The track took the first spot on Billboard Japan Hot Animation, a list of the Top 10 Anime Songs for the first half of 2023.
The opening theme of Chainsaw Man, KICK BACK and the opening song of Oshi no Ko, Idol have garnered fanbases of their own and shattered major records. Moreover, according to Billboard Japan, the two songs are currently leading the Top 10 Anime Songs list. Chainsaw Man's KICK BACK has secured the number one spot, while Oshi no Ko's Idol has ranked in second position, followed by Mixed Nuts from Spy x Family.
Chainsaw Man's KICK BACK becomes the number 1 song on Billboard Japan's Top 10 Anime Songs list
Chainsaw Man and Oshi no Ko are two of the biggest releases of the new generation. They are both top-notch titles that have taken the world by storm and everything about them has become an online sensation, including their anime theme songs. Both shows' tracks make fans immerse themselves in the captivating storylines while also making them groove.
KICK BACK, the theme song for Chainsaw Man part 1, has garnered immense popularity, matching the success of the series itself. Performed by the talented Kenshi Yonezu, the song captivated fans and became one of the standout opening themes of the new generation. Its recent achievement as the number 1 song on Billboard Japan's Top 10 Anime Songs list in the first half of 2023, has proven that it is one of the best in the industry.
KICK BACK served as the sole opening theme for all 12 episodes of the first part of the anime. With its dynamic, upbeat music, and funkiness, the track perfectly captured the dark and intense yet fun vibe of the series. The popularity of KICK BACK has extended beyond Japan, attracting international attention as well.
BTS member Jungkook earlier expressed his love for the song and the Chainsaw Man anime by performing a cover of KICK BACK during a live stream.
To claim the number one spot on the Billboard chart, the song overtook Oshi no Ko's opening theme, Idol by YOASOBI. Both the song and the series have recently garnered significant attention. The series has even gone on to break several major records in the anime community, dominating in every aspect. However, this time, KICK BACK has created a milestone by securing the top spot, surpassing Oshi no Ko's Idol in the process.
Not just Idol, KICK BACK has also surpassed some other notable anime songs such as Mixed Nuts from Spy x Family and New Genesis from One Piece Film Red. This is not just a great achievement for the artist Kenshi Yonezu, but also for the anime series as a whole.