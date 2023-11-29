Does Attack on Titan finale redeem Gabi Braun? Explored

The Attack on Titan finale came out earlier this month, marking the conclusion of the epic 10-year-long saga. It provided fitting conclusions to every character, including Gabi Braun, who was undoubtedly one of the most hated characters of the series.

Ever since she was introduced in the fourth season of Attack on Titan, Gabi has been portrayed as an arrogant yet determined and fiercely patriotic Eldian soldier from Marley. Her unwavering loyalty towards Marley and blind acceptance of their ideology and propaganda frustrated many fans.

With time, however, fans' perspective of Gabi seemed to change. She underwent significant character development in the recent events of the story and seemingly redeemed herself in the eyes of fans.

Exploring Gabi Braun's redemption in the Attack on Titan finale

Gabi Braun, as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

For the past few years, Gabi Braun has been hated by a seemingly large portion of the Attack on Titan fanbase due to her actions and beliefs. Her killing of Sasha Blouse, who was an extremely popular and beloved character, seemed to have been the final nail in the coffin for her character as the entire fanbase shunned her.

However, Gabi underwent significant character development throughout the series after being captured by the Survey Corps. She previously viewed all people of Paradis Island as 'Devils' who deserved hate and retribution.

However, as she spent time with them, she realized they were nowhere close to how badly they had been portrayed. She began questioning her preconceived notions about the people of Paradis and started seeing them in a new light.

Falco and Gabi, as seen in the Attack on Titan finale (image via MAPPA)

The Attack on Titan finale provided closure for many characters, including Gabi, who showed her growth and change throughout the narrative. She helped the protagonists take down Eren once and for all to save the world. In the aftermath of the war, she was seen planting a tree along with Falco. This served as a touching symbol of their growth throughout the series.

On a side note, another memorable part of Gabi's character in the series came when she shot Eren Yeager's head clean off in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2. The moment surprised many fans, who did not expect her to shoot another central character of the series.

That said, Gabi certainly didn't need redemption for her attempt to kill Eren. At the time, she was driven by the desire to kill him since he was causing a rampage in her home, which ended up causing the deaths of several people that she cared about.

Eren and Armin, as seen in the Attack on Titan finale (image via MAPPA)

Some fans pointed out a striking similarity in Eren and Gabi's characters, as seen throughout the story. Both Eren and Gabi were driven by the rage to exterminate their enemies who had destroyed their homes. Due to this, most fans forgave Gabi's actions and admired her development throughout the narrative.

The Attack on Titan finale cemented Gabi's growth as a character. She went from a fiercely loyal soldier devoted to Marley's cause to someone who sought redemption for her actions and went on to save the whole world alongside her new-found comrades.

Her whole view of the people of Paradis Island changed when she witnessed their perspectives and kindness. Perhaps the most significant moment for her character came when Sasha's parents forgave her for killing their daughter and remained kind to her until the end.

To conclude

Gabi grapples with guilt, remorse, and the weight of her actions throughout her character growth. Towards the end of the story, she becomes an embodiment of breaking free from the cycle of hatred and seeking peace.

The Attack on Titan finale solidified Gabi as one of the most complex characters of the series. The most pivotal moments of her redemption came from witnessing the humanity of her supposed enemies. Ultimately, she formed relationships and bonds with people from Paradis Island, who turned out to be the opposite of what she had been taught.

