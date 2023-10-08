After Haikyu, Bocchi The Rock starts influencing fans in real-life

One of the most popular anime series of recent times, Bocchi The Rock has influenced several fans in Japan, much like Haikyu did in the past upon its release. The musical anime series has rejuvenated the craze for rock music and caused a massive spike in the sales of guitars in the country.

Anime enthusiasts would know how Haikyu also had a tremendous influence in Japan, increasing the overall students' participation in the volleyball clubs in high school. Additionally, the main OST of the anime titled Fly High reverberated around the volleyball court during the Tokyo Olympics.

It only goes to show how the popularity of anime has had a tremendous impact on people's lives. It seems that Bocchi The Rock has also followed Haikyu and others, influencing people in a way nobody could have imagined.

Bocchi The Rock increased guitar sales in Japan, much like Haikyu influenced students to pursue volleyball

Bocchi anime influences guitar sales (Image via X/Twitter)

Anime has grown to astoundingly high levels of popularity over the years, affecting the lives of people in a way nobody perhaps imagined. Some popular titles have also had a huge impact on the audience. For example, Haikyu, known as one of the best sports anime, instilled a love for volleyball among high school students.

After its release in Japan, numerous high school students expressed their desire to pursue volleyball as a sport. Its influence wasn't only limited to the high schools but also on a national level, as the theme song Fly High was played during the Tokyo Olympics. Like Haikyu, Bocchi The Rock has also had a massive impact on the Japanese audience.

Bocchi and her band members (Image via CloverWorks)

Based on Aki Hamaji's manga series, Bocchi The Rock! anime premiered on October 8, 2022, and immediately garnered considerable attention from fans due to its unique take on musicals. Its popularity even led fans to scout out the real-life locations shown in the series. What's more, the Kessoku Band album, containing the iconic songs from the anime, sold over 100,00 copies worldwide.

Interestingly, Senkai News in Japan has suggested that sales of musical instruments have spiked 73% over the last year in the country. Moreover, the Shimamura Musical Instruments have also claimed that this spike is likely the result of the Bocchi the Rock! anime's influence on the general masses.

Bocchi playing her Guitar (Image via Cloverworks)

Lately, plenty of students have been forming bands and purchasing musical instruments, including one of the popular guitar models used in the anime. The electric guitar (PACIFICA 611 Yamaha) that Hitori, aka Bocchi, used near the end of the series has become a bestseller in Japan. Several anime enthusiasts even went to the Ochanomizu to purchase the guitar shown in the anime.

Even in Tokyo, the influence of Bocchi The Rock is immense. Several musical stores are seeing shortages of instruments seen in the anime, including sheet music and teaching books. Undeniably, anime has had a massive impact across all demographics in the country.

Bocchi as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Even in the West, the audience expressed their desire to buy and learn to play the guitar after watching Bocchi perform with her PACIFICA 611. Overall, it's impressive how much of an influence Bocchi The Rock anime series has had on anime enthusiasts.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

