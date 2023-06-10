Bocchi the Rock manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Bocchi the Rock manga has been a tremendous hit from its initial publication owing to its humorous and musical features, and it is one of Houbunsha's most popular offerings. Not only that, but the anime version of the Bocchi the Rock manga has been highly successful since its premiere on October 9, 2022. Furthermore, the news of an anime compilation film for 2024 has increased fan excitement for the series.

As a result, Bocchi the Rock manga is becoming more and more well-known, and fans of Aki Hamaji's original work are getting curious about finding trustworthy websites to read captivating manga series. Fortunately, there is a legal method for readers to catch up on and keep current with the Bocchi the Rock manga, supporting the official release.

Fans can read Bocchi the Rock manga on the official Manga Time Kirara Max website

Where to read, release cadence, next episode's expected release date

Since December 2017, the Seinen manga magazine Manga Time Kirara Max (a four-panel Seinen manga magazine) has been serializing Bocchi the Rock manga monthly. However, the manga series initially debuted as a guest piece for the serialization in Manga Time Kirara magazine in 2017 before beginning as a full serialization on March 19, 2018, in the same publication.

The manga series is continuing strong and has been compiled into five tankobon volumes as of November 2022, with a total of 66 chapters. The next chapter is expected to be published in the upcoming issue of Manga Time Kirara Max magazine, which is released on the nineteenth of every month. The manga series' sixth volume will be available in August 2023.

Readers may read the Bocchi the Rock manga on the official Manga Time Kirara Max website or the ebook Japan. The official paperback may also be purchased via Book Walker, CD Japan, and Amazon as an additional choice for the reader.

Sadly, those who wished to read Bocchi the Rock manga in English translation had to wait, as they are not yet available. However, in 2023, during the Sakura-Con 2023 panel, Yen Press revealed that they had licensed the manga for English publication, and the first volume is slated to be released on October 17, 2023.

As soon as the manga series is out, fans may purchase it for $15.00 USD through the official YenPress website or via Amazon, Right Stuf Anime, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Mill, Indigo, and other retailers.

What to expect from Bocchi the Rock manga?

As the manga contains several allusions to well-known J-rock bands, many believe that the Asian Kung-Fu Generation, a Japanese rock band, is the source of the manga's inspiration. The manga also includes four high school students who share the same last names and musical tastes as the four Asian Kung-Fu Generation members. As a result, the audience may expect some fascinating tunes as well as the life revolving around a band's artist.

Furthermore, because the manga series is hilarious and looks to be a normal slice-of-life about a high school kid who is highly impacted by music and wants to participate in a band, the fanbase may be anticipating a high-quality slice-of-life comedy series with good music. Not only that, but the manga's artwork is intriguing, with minute pictures that perfectly convey the upbeat, cheerful tone of the narrative.

Synopsis of Bocchi the Rock manga

Bocchi the Rock manga follows the protagonist, who is a socially shy and worried young woman named Hitori Goto. Hitori strives to become a rock musician despite her obstacles to fulfilling her dream. Despite the fact that her personality and her hobbies are very different from one another, she continues to devote her time to playing the guitar.

However, one day she is unexpectedly granted the chance to do so when she is taken in by the drummer named Nijika Ijichi to join her recently established Kessoku Band. While their debut gig did not get a lot of attention, the band members are joyful and feel powerful because they share a passion for music. It will be fascinating to see how their band does in the long run.

