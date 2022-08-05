Crunchyroll acquires popular anime and manga retailer Right Stuf

In exciting news for anime fans, Crunchyroll on Thursday announced that it has acquired the popular anime merchandise store, Right Stuf. The company closed the deal on August 4, 2022, and looks forward to expanding its e-commerce services by extending its product lines in the manga and home entertainment sections.

Details of the deal have not yet been disclosed to the public, but there will be a slight change in the line of products that will be sold on the Right Stuf website. After the acquisition, the Right Stuf website will be getting rid of a particular section of products which will be transferred to another website. The details of the acquisition, as well as the changes on their website, are mentioned below.

Crunchyroll acquires Right Stuf to broaden anime and manga offerings

Crunchyroll’s acquisition of Right Stuf has resulted in a small change with respect to the products that Right Stuf website currently offers. They will no longer sell erotica products, but they will be shipping out all the orders that have been placed so far. All erotica products will now be sold on EroAnimeStore website. In addition to this, Right Stuf also mentioned that there is a possibility for Crunchyroll members to avail certain exclusive benefits. However, they didn’t provide much information on that subject yet.

Despite the acquisition, both Crunchyroll and Right Stuf will have separate websites as of now. The deal did not mention anything about Nozomi Entertainment, a studio belonging to Right Stuf that mainly focuses on titles that are collector-grade, aiming to cater to all ages. That being said, the company announced the acquisition on its official Twitter page. Shawne Kleckner, the CEO of Right Stuf was optimistic about the deal. He said:

“For 35 years, Right Stuf’s mission has been to connect anime fans with the products they love. Joining forces with Crunchyroll allows us to accelerate and scale this effort more than ever before. There has never been a more exciting time to be an anime fan than today!”

About Right Stuf

Right Stuf is a video programming distributor and video publisher that specializes in anime and manga. This is a company that has numerous divisions - Nozomi Entertainment and RightStufAnime.com are some of the popular ones. The company offers services in production and distribution for popular anime labels like Pony Canyon, Eleven Arts, Sunrise Inc, and Aniplex of the USA. The company made its name by being the biggest importer and distributor of anime and manga-related merchandise in the USA.

