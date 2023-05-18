Oshi no ko anime reveals release date for IDOL's English version

With HIDIVE set to premiere the English dub version of Oshi no Ko anime on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the anime has revealed that it will also be releasing an English version of its opening theme song「IDOL」by YOASOBI on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Oshi no Ko, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, follows the story of Aqua and Ruby Hoshino, the children of popular idol Ai. However, they are the reincarnations of the idol's deceased fans. After the idol got murdered by a fan, Aqua decided to go after the true culprit, their father.

Oshi no Ko anime set to release English opening theme

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts An English Version of Oshi no Ko Opening Theme song 「IDOL」by YOASOBI will be released on May 26, 2023. An English Version of Oshi no Ko Opening Theme song 「IDOL」by YOASOBI will be released on May 26, 2023. https://t.co/bjAJ13UMvS

With YOASOBI's opening theme song for Oshi no Ko,「IDOL」, having received over 102 million views within a month on YouTube, the musical duo has decided to release an English version of the opening theme song.

The English version of Oshi no Ko's opening theme song is set to be released on Friday, May 26, 2023. The new theme song is set to be released two days after the premiere of Oshi no Ko English dub on HIDIVE, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

How did fans of Oshi no Ko react to the news

Fans were excited upon learning that the anime is set to receive an English opening theme song. While they were already happy that HIDIVE was releasing an English dub version of the anime soon, the English version of the opening song was a bonus for them.

Fans were not able to wait and hoped to listen to the song soon. Fortunately for them, it will be released in about a week.

The thing that got fans the most excited was how the upcoming song is not a cover of the original theme song but an English version of the same, meaning that it is official and will be used as part of the anime's English dub premiere.

Considering not many anime release two versions of an opening theme song, many fans were curious as to how it would sound. While many were excited at the possibility of learning the lyrics' meaning, others believed that the English opening theme could have alternate lyrics.

CrispyNugget64 @CrispyNugget64 @AniNewsAndFacts YOASOBI dropping English versions for almost every song is one of the biggest brain plays for international popularity. Having E-side 1 and 2 fully translated is crazy @AniNewsAndFacts YOASOBI dropping English versions for almost every song is one of the biggest brain plays for international popularity. Having E-side 1 and 2 fully translated is crazy

As expected, fans could not stop praising YOASOBI for being so impressive. Considering the performance of the Japanese opening, they were certain that an English opening would help expand international popularity. Hence, they must have planned to release the upcoming version. With this, the anime could break a few records in the anime industry.

Poll : 0 votes