Where to read Blue Lock manga?

Blue Lock is the latest inclusion in the sports anime genre and fans cannot get enough of it. With its unique storyline, coupled with gripping action and crisp animation, the anime has turned a lot of heads in the community.

Isagi’s journey in the Blue Lock Project to become the best striker in Japan continues as he channels his ego to push himself forward.

First released on August 1, 2018, it is an ongoing manga with a total of 22 volumes released so far, with 194 chapters released in tankobon format. Chapters 195 to 204 are still in digital print and are yet to be released as tankobon.

Fans can buy the Blue Lock manga from Bookwalker, comiXology, and other platforms

Blue Lock is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. It was originally released in Japan in the Weekly Shōnen Magazine by the popular manga publisher Kodansha, known for series like Tokyo Revengers, Parasyte, and more.

There are several online platforms where the English version of the manga is available. The website of Kodansha USA, who licensed the manga for digital printing on March 16, 2021, states:

"Winner of the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the shonen category in 2021, Blue Lock is currently available digitally in English, and can be read across a number of platforms including Bookwalker, comiXology, Kindle, Apple Books, Google Play, Nook, Kobo, izneo, MyAnimeList and more."

On January 2022, Kodansha USA also confirmed that the manga will be released in print very shortly. The first chapter of the manga is available to read for free on the Kodansha USA website. We encourage readers to get the manga from official sources, as it helps support the mangaka and the publishing house.

Since its serialization, the manga’s novel approach to sports narrative has catapulted the manga and the anime to almost an overnight success. Unlike most other sports anime that highlight themes of camaraderie and team spirit, this series strays from tradition by focusing on individual ego being the driving force for success.

Here is how the series is summarized on the official website of Kodansha USA:

"After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players.

It continues:

"Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?"

Blue Lock anime is available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on Blue Lock and other popular anime and manga series like Tokyo Revengers, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and more.

