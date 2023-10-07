Is Kashimo stronger than Gojo? (Latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has the answer)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, fans witnessed the attack that seemingly led to Gojo's death. Surprisingly, Kashimo managed to dodge the same devastating attack that was launched by Sukuna. This turn of events has sparked a passionate debate among fans, with many asking questions such as "Is Kashimo stronger than Sukuna?" The chapter's portrayal of the Sukuna vs. Kashimo showdown has reignited old discussions on power dynamics among sorcerers.

Although Kashimo was killed in the most recent chapter, his position as one of the strongest sorcerers in the whole Jujutsu Kaisen cast remains unaffected. Now, with Yuji's arrival on the battlefield, the future chapters are shaping up to be even more exhilarating.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kashimo cannot compete against Gojo

Expand Tweet

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have always been embroiled in heated disputes about power relations among sorcerers. With the gripping confrontation between Kashimo and Sukuna, the most recent episode has revived this debate within the fandom. This has many people wondering if Kashimo is stronger than Gojo.

The answer to these questions is no. While Kashimo put up a valiant fight against a weak Sukuna, it's important to understand the context of their battle. Sukuna, being a powerful cursed spirit, had just gone through an exhausting confrontation with Gojo that left him depleted and far from his full strength. Nonetheless, it ended with him defeating Kashimo after activating a powerful form.

Expand Tweet

Kashimo's cursed technique, known as the Mythical Beast Ambe­r, undeniably possesses impre­ssive capabilities. However, it is crucial to acknowledge its limitations. No matter how potent Kashimo's abilities may be, they cannot surpass the Limitless barrier that Gojo possesses.

Even Sukuna, with his overwhelming power, struggled to find a way to overcome Gojo's Limitless technique and ultimately relied on Mahoraga for a solution. This inherent limitation places Kashimo below Gojo in terms of sheer invincibility.

Expand Tweet

While it may seem that Kashimo's ability to dodge the attack that defeated Satoru Gojo showcases his agility and strategic skills, it is important not to mistake this moment as evidence of Kashimo's superiority over Gojo.

Gojo met his end in a sudden and unexpected assault, using a devastating technique that could cut through space itself. This unforeseen event would have caught even the most skilled sorce­rer off guard.

Expand Tweet

In the end, Sukuna's decision to assume his true form during the fight against Kashimo doesn't give the latter an advantage. The King of Curses allowed a transformation that was already in progress to take place and defeated the precocious sorcerer once known as the God of Lighting.

Although Kashimo might've been the strongest sorcerer of his time, he cannot yet be compared to Gojo, who even posed a challenge to Sukuna via his Limitless technique. It is still possible that Gojo might actually return a few chapters later, as many fan theories suggest, but the same cannot be said for Kashimo.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Kashimo's courageous struggle ended tragically in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238. However, as the dust settled, a new intrigue arose with Higuruma and Yuji joining the battlefield.

Yuji's arms, eerily reminiscent of Sukuna's, have sparked numerous fan theories about his evolving cursed technique. With each new chapter, the story delves deeper into this captivating world of curses and sorcery, keeping readers on the edge of their seats as they eagerly await the next twist.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.