Crunchyroll apologizes for misleading viewers on Indian release of Hell's Paradise anime

One of the most popular offerings from Crunchyroll’s Spring 2023 lineup is the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series. Despite the fact that it only premiered last week, those who are new to the series are praising it, even calling it one of the best offerings this season.

However, it appears that not all Crunchyroll subscribers are getting access to the first episode of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, or perhaps even the entire season. Additionally, the announcement of these regional problems has highlighted other errors made by Crunchyroll.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest international issues with Crunchyroll, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, and more.

Crunchyroll accidentally announces Hell’s Paradise’s availability in India despite Netflix having rights

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll NOTICE: We prematurely announced the availability of Hell’s Paradise in India. We will provide any updates as soon as they become available. We deeply apologize for the mistake. NOTICE: We prematurely announced the availability of Hell’s Paradise in India. We will provide any updates as soon as they become available. We deeply apologize for the mistake. ⚠️ NOTICE: We prematurely announced the availability of Hell’s Paradise in India. We will provide any updates as soon as they become available. We deeply apologize for the mistake.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the official Crunchyroll Twitter account issued an apology for prematurely announcing the availability of Hell’s Paradise in India. They added that they’ll provide any updates as soon as they become available, emphasizing their apologies for such a mistake.

Unfortunately, the fans' reaction to this apology has been less than ideal, with many clearly upset about the misleading information. Fans are also pointing out how the update announcement came incredibly late relative to when the initial announcement was first made. It seems that fans are more upset with the way the service has handled the situation than with the actual unavailability of the series.

Nikhil jadhav @NikhilJadhav144 @Crunchyroll @NetflixIndia holds the rights but still we hope it will be soon available on your platform @Crunchyroll @NetflixIndia holds the rights but still we hope it will be soon available on your platform

Àkash @kash97860099 @Crunchyroll This announcement is very late. Not good @Crunchyroll This announcement is very late. Not good

Some fans, however, have taken the opportunity to remind Crunchyroll of their other shortcomings regarding streaming promises for India. Some fans are only demanding that big series such as Attack on Titan and One Piece be made available to stream in the country.

Others, on the other hand, are not only requesting that the series be made available, but also pointing out the service's unfulfilled promises regarding other series. This includes series such as:

Aharen-san Hakarenai

Birdie Wings: Golf Girls’ Story

My Clueless First Friend

Kuma Kuma Bear Punch

Bofuri

My Next Life As A Villainess

Jujutsu Kaisen

The Promised Neverland

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Demon Slayer

Naruto

The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The Fruit of Evolution

Some of these are series or seasons that the streaming service promised to bring to India, but have not. Others are series or seasons that were briefly made available but were then removed, or whose catalogs on the platform are incomplete. In any case, they all serve as examples of the regrettable blunders with regard to their Indian offerings.

Samim Ak @SamimAk19 @Crunchyroll

Also 2. golf girls anime s1 was streamed in Crunchyroll india for 1 week then got removed

(1/2) @Crunchyroll also fix the issue for 1.aharen san anime which was announced 1 year ago to be aired in india and still isn't available in indian serverAlso 2. golf girls anime s1 was streamed in Crunchyroll india for 1 week then got removed(1/2) @Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll also fix the issue for 1.aharen san anime which was announced 1 year ago to be aired in india and still isn't available in indian serverAlso 2. golf girls anime s1 was streamed in Crunchyroll india for 1 week then got removed(1/2)

Draciel @Nabajit17715478 @Crunchyroll Also India demands for availability of One Piece & AOT @Crunchyroll Also India demands for availability of One Piece & AOT

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is part of the Spring 2023 lineup for the streaming service, which also features other hit series such as The Ancient Magus’ Bride, Vinland Saga, Dr. Stone, and more.

