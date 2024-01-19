Why One Piece not receiving Crunchyroll Anime of the Year 2024 nomination is so controversial, explained

One Piece fans are expressing considerable dissatisfaction with the nominations for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, and their discontent appears to be justified. Crunchyroll recently announced the nominees for various categories, allowing fans to vote for their favorite title.

The Anime of the Year Award is something all fans look forward to. However, to the surprise, the judging panel from Crunchyroll that selects the nominees has skipped One Piece from consideration.

Naturally, the fanbase was quite upset, as any dedicated fanbase would. However, it was quite surprising to see this from an objective standpoint because this title performed exceptionally well. Not only was it one of the most anticipated shows this year, but it also featured one of the most iconic moments that is quite important to the series.

Let’s take a look at some of the most important points and understand why Crunchyroll’s decision to skip One Piece is nothing short of controversial.

Reasons why Crunchyroll’s decision to skip One Piece is controversial

One of the best story arcs that was covered in the One Piece manga was adapted in 2023 - Wano arc. The reason why this arc is loved unanimously by all is because of several important plot points in the series. One of the main plot points in this arc is that Monkey D. Luffy defeated Kaido. He was an exceptionally strong antagonist, and it didn’t seem like anyone would defeat him. He was also strong enough to be a part of the Four Emperors. However, Luffy defeated him and also became one of the Four Emperors, taking Kaido’s place.

The most important moment this year that was celebrated by a large chunk of the entire anime community was Luffy showing his Gear 5 form. This was such an important moment that Crunchyroll’s servers crashed twice within just one month. This goes on to show just how historic a moment it was for the anime community.

From a technical standpoint, the anime adaptation performed exceptionally well. Toei Animation did a stellar job adapting what was considered one of the most important story arcs in the series. The way Haki was animated certainly won over fans. Furthermore, the animation for Luffy’s Gear 5 was also phenomenal. The animation was quite consistent throughout the series in 2023.

From an animation standpoint, this series did extremely well and certainly earned itself a spot in the nominees for Best Animation. It was also quite ironic to see Crunchyroll call 2023 the year of One Piece and proceed to not even nominate it for Anime of the Year.

Final Thoughts

Crunchyroll, however, failed to nominate One Piece for Best Animation as well. The judging panel has displayed poor judgment by leaving out well-deserved titles in various categories. The likes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War also didn’t make it to Anime of the Year or for Best Score.

Despite One Piece’s display of technical mastery and showcasing significant moments, it was shocking to see its absence in the Anime of the Year nominees. Such patterns from the judging panel have left a sour taste for fans who were eager to partake in this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as the year progresses.