Attack on Titan doesn't get Crunchyroll's Anime of the Year nomination 

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Crunchyroll announced the nominees for their Anime of the Year award, and surprisingly, Attack on Titan: Final Season - The Final Chapters did not make the cut. It failed to cement its position with the best six anime for the 2024 Anime Awards ceremony.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards is an annual awards program conducted to honor the craft and artistry of Japanese animation. This includes the creators, musicians, and performances across various anime, be that in streaming or theatrical. This year, the awards program will be conducting its eighth annual awards ceremony.

Crunchyroll's snubs Attack on Titan for Anime of the Year award

Anime of the Year Award Nominees for the 2024 Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Crunchyroll announced its nominees for the awards program's 25 categories, one of which was the Anime of the Year award.

The nominees for the award were as follows:

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2

【OSHI NO KO】

VINLAND SAGA SEASON 2

As evidently, Attack on Titan: Final Season - The Final Chapters did not make the cut and missed out on being one of the nominees despite having its most awaited finale air in 2023.

Hange Zoe and Levi Ackerman as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While fans would think that the anime was unfairly left out of the nominees, the only reason it missed out is because of the anime awards' voting process.

As per the voting process, the judges were only allowed to nominate anime that had at least one of their episodes air on television or online in Japan between October 2022 and September 2023. With that, one would think that Attack on Titan could make the cut. Unfortunately, The voting period for the first round ended on October 17, 2023.

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Given that Attack on Titan: Final Season - The Final Chapters Special Episode 1 was released back on March 4, 2023, the first episode was in consideration. However, that was not the case for the special episode 2 which was released much later on November 5, 2023.

Therefore, considering that only one of the two special episodes was released before the voting period ended, the judges may not have considered Attack on Titan as a deserving nominee for the award. That said, oddly enough, considering that the special episode 2 was released in November 2023, it does stand a chance of getting nominated in the 2025 Anime Awards.