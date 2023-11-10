Who is the boy at the end of Attack on Titan? Mystery character, explored

Given that the Attack on Titan anime's ending was the same as the one in the manga, as expected, it left fans with a looming mystery. The final scenes showed fans a glimpse of a mysterious boy and a dog that entered the tree of Eren's burial site. However, the series did not reveal the boy's identity and left fans to ponder about the same.

The anime's end credits showed an aged Mikasa visiting Eren's grave from time to time, soon after which, she passed away. After Mikasa was buried next to Eren, even Armin could be seen visiting their graves. But as time passed, the land of Paradis became a battlefield, making the place a barren land. As for the tree, it grew incredibly tall and survived the passing of time.

Attack on Titan: Who is the boy that entered the tree at the end?

The boy and his dog at the end of Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Actually, there is no direct answer about the boy's identity. It can only be presumed that he was a descendant of one of the series' characters, with a prime suspect being Mikasa. While the manga did not directly make any such revelations, the illustration of the boy made him look similar to Mikasa. In addition, he too, had a red scarf around his neck.

However, one thing is for certain that the boy's presence in the final scenes signified the cyclical nature of Attack on Titan.

Mikasa's funeral scene as depicted in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

After Eren was buried beneath the tree, the end credits showcased how the tree grew incredibly tall, way out of proportion. Thus, it is to be presumed that the Hallucigenia that gave Ymir and Eren their Founding Titan powers had somehow either survived or reemerged out of Eren. That might be the reason why the tree grew tall, similar to the size shown in Ymir's backstory.

Even though Eren had managed to annihilate 80% of the world's population, Shiganshina soon developed into a futuristic city. Unfortunately, war again broke out on Paradis Island, leaving the place barren. Forests soon took over the land, following which the entire landscape looked similar to that of the time when Ymir Fritz entered the tree while fleeing Eldian tormentors.

The overgrown tree at the end of Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

As for the boy, neither the anime nor the manga has revealed his identity. However, it seems very evident that he is trying to find refuge in a post-apocalyptic war battlefield. During this, he happens to find the tree of Eren and Mikasa's burial site, the roots of which have been overgrown, making it look like a cave. The final scene shows the boy and the dog entering the tree.

The only conclusion one can come up with for this ending is that the boy is a representation of the far future, long after Eren’s time. This means that despite Eren's efforts, Hajime Isayama wanted to depict that the cyclical nature of war was never going to stop. With the boy entering the tree, it can only be presumed that he was set to receive the powers of the Founding Titan, leading to another two thousand years of torment.

