Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's death is not the only reason why fans are dropping the series

To say that Satoru Gojo's untimely death in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga left the entire fandom in shock would certainly be an understatement. The demise of the blindfolded sensei left a gaping void in the series, as fans lost their beloved character in one of the most shocking twists in recent history of the animanga industry.

In fact, following Gojo's death in the series, several fans went so far as to send death threats to the mangaka Gege Akutami. On the other hand, many others quit reading the Jujutsu Kaisen manga altogether, as they found Gojo's death to be too shocking and painful to continue the series.

That said, the death of the beloved character isn't the only reason why fans have been dropping the series in the past few years. It has become a common complaint among fans that the power system of the series is too confusing to comprehend, with the explanations provided by the mangaka making things even more complex.

Exploring the reason behind fans' disdain with the Jujutsu Kaisen series

2023 has perhaps been the most significant year for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Not only did it feature Satoru Gojo's return from the Prison Realm, but also his long-awaited fight with Ryomen Sukuna, followed by his shocking demise at the hands of The King of Curses. The ongoing battle between the rest of the Jujutsu sorcerers and Sukuna has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats with every new chapter.

Thereby, it's easy to see why Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the most read manga of 2023. Over the past few years, however, several fans have expressed one major concern regarding the series—its power system. While the basics of Cursed Energy and Cursed Techniques were explained in the first season itself, a lot of fans had trouble understanding how most of the characters' abilities worked in the series.

Satoru Gojo's Unlimited Void Domain

One popular example would be Gojo's Infinity, which has been the subject of countless debates throughout the years, as fans tried to grasp the functioning of the technique. While an explanation behind the ultimate defense technique was provided by Gojo himself, it's safe to say that it did little to clear up the confusion.

Another example would be Kinji Hakari's Domain Expansion, titled Idle Death Gamble. In simple words, the Domain basically makes Hakari immortal for four minutes and 11 seconds if he manages to score a jackpot. However, the actual process behind hitting a jackpot or even the functioning of the Domain proved to be way too complex for some readers.

Further, a lot of fans have complained that the world building of the Jujutsu Kaisen series is just not clear enough, since the power system are themselves unclear to many. As such, fans compared it to the power system of other shonen series like Naruto, Bleach, and Hunter X Hunter, stating that a sufficient amount of explanation was provided in these series so as to make them easier to understand for the readers.

That said, there has also been a significant portion of people who seem to understand the basics behind the power system of Jujutsu Kaisen. While they have tried to provide detailed explanations for the matter, many have criticized the mangaka Gege Akutami for not properly emphasizing on the power system of his own manga.

The key problem that fans seem to have is, while explanations have been provided on the functioning of the characters' abilities, they often come across as too complex. As such, fans mostly rely on explanation or breakdown videos on social media, which allows them to properly understand the power system of the series.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is mostly remembered for its memorable cast of characters and over-the-top action sequences. Since the explanations provided for the functioning of the characters' abilities are deemed to be too complex, a lot of fans simply gloss over the explanations and enjoy the thrilling fights that has propelled the series to the top of the anime industry.