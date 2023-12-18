Hunter x Hunter fans react wholesomely to Jujutsu Kaisen surpassing their record

Over the past few years, Jujutsu Kaisen has changed the landscape of the anime and manga industry. The success of the anime, which is currently airing its second season, had a significant impact on the manga as well, which recently emerged as one of the highest-selling manga of the new generation.

That said, the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka, Gege Akutami, once named Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter as one of the many inspirations behind his popular manga. According to the latest news, Jujutsu Kaisen recently surpassed Hunter x Hunter in manga sales, to which fans of Togashi's series had a surprisingly wholesome reaction.

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga sales overtake Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter

In the past few months, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has become one of the most read and popular manga of the new generation. It has recently surpassed the overall manga circulation of Hunter X Hunter, which stood at 84 million copies sold, by achieving sales of about 90 million copies. Its success can be attributed to its gripping storyline, top-notch fights, and remarkable art style.

Perhaps the most significant factor that contributed to the manga's success over the past few months would be the long-awaited return of Satoru Gojo, which took the Internet by storm. He is undoubtedly the most popular and recognizable character from the series, which made his return after a three-year absence even more special.

Gojo's return was then followed up by a Battle of the Strongest against Ryomen Sukuna, which was the most anticipated and theorized fight of the manga. The long-drawn fight, which ran its course for 14 chapters, kept every reader at the edge of their seat.

However, the one moment in their fight that shocked the whole Internet and raised its popularity even more was the unexpected death of Gojo. His death became one of the most talked-about events of the year and took the whole anime community by storm.

It's easy to see why Gege Akutami's manga has risen to the very top of the manga industry. Even after Gojo's death, Akutami manages to keep the readers hooked to every page. Now that the hope of the Jujutsu society is gone, fans are curious to find out who can possibly stand up to the King of Curses, who's arguably become the strongest being in the series.

On the other hand, Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter series has been revered as one of the best shonen series of all time, despite never reaching a conclusion. It has received two anime adaptations, both of which are highly-rated by fans. Although the manga is still ongoing, there have been multiple periods of hiatus in between due to issues related to Togashi's health.

The longest recorded period of hiatus was a four-year gap, from 2018 to 2022. Togashi has gone on record several times to talk about how his health issues affect his work. Recently, he revealed a discarded ending to the series, which he stated that fans can consider to be the actual ending if he passes away anytime before completing the manga.

Due to such issues and elongated periods of hiatus, the popularity of the Hunter X Hunter manga has certainly taken a hit. At this point, fans of the series are begging Togashi to either end the series early or let someone else continue his work. Mangakas continuing their work despite their health issues never had a positive outcome in the manga industry, and has led fans to worry about their state.

Fans have a wholesome reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen breaking Hunter X Hunter's record

While fights between fandoms are pretty common these days in the anime world, it was seemingly not the case with Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter. While some fans of Togashi's legendary series were understandably shocked, regardless, they congratulated Akutami on his success and were happy for the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom.

Most fans acknowledged both manga to be two of the greatest series of all time. On the other hand, some pointed out the fact that Togashi inspired Akutami and many other mangakas of the new generation.

Final Thoughts

Although Gege Akutami's monumentary success certainly calls for celebration, one should not downplay Yoshihiro Togashi's impact on the anime and manga industries. Both their manga have generated a large and dedicated fanbase, which awaits the release of a new chapter every week.