Hunter x Hunter mangaka Togashi reveals the manga ending fearing he may die

On November 20, 2023, Hunter X Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi revealed one of the endings he had planned for his series during his interview on a Japanese show. Togashi revealed that he had 3 endings planned for the manga with varying approval ratings, and chose to reveal the 4th one that did not make the cut.

The mangaka specified that this was a failsafe in case he passes away before he can finish the manga. Hunter X Hunter manga is notorious for long breaks, and most of that is due to Togashi’s fluctuating health. Needless to say, such a melancholy measure taken by such a revered mangaka has saddened fans, who want nothing more than the man to be healthy.

Hunter x Hunter mangaka confirms Gon’s future and more in his back-up ending

While Togashi’s interview has not been made available yet, a rough English translation of what he said is now circulating online. Togashi, who has been suffering from regular ailments and thus has been forced to delay his recent manga chapters, fears that he may leave the world without finishing the manga.

As such, he wants to leave his readers with some form of closure in case this tragedy takes place. Togashi has three canonical endings planned. Which he is calling Endings A, B, and C. Ending A would be generally satisfactory to the readers, although it might offend some. Ending B will, in his opinion, equally divide the fandom.

The main cast of Hunter X Hunter (Image via Shueisha/ Yoshihiro Togashi)

While Ending C will at most have only 10% approval rating, it is also Togashi’s favorite. To give his readers closure, Togashi has revealed a fourth ending, which he had previously discarded. In it, the readers see Jin Freecs, Gon’s grandchild, who does not want to become a Hunter despite having the skill.

The ending reveals what Gon did after the manga last showed him, and how he made a family. It does not mention Killua or the others, but Togashi does specify that their descendants will be present in this ending. Togashi also clarifies that this ending is only a back-up, but he did not want to leave his readers with an unfished story in case of his death.

Final Thoughts

The manga industry has lost many renowned mangaka to the workload, stress, and taxing lifestyle. Togashi has been suffering for a long time, and as a result Hunter x Hunter has had a series of long breaks and hiatuses. Most fans want the manga to be finished, but that wish never takes precedence over Togashi’s health.

After this interview, many fans felt saddened that Togashi is not only preparing for his eventual demise, but he feels obligated to provide his readers with an ending, which he is not. However, fans must take courage in the fact that since Togashi has not revealed the first three endings, his condition must not be critical. As long as the mangaka prioritizes his health, the fans are likely to accept this ending even if Hunter x Hunter never returns from the hiatus.

