What is Maximum: Uzumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained 

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, sorcerers have access to special moves called Innate Techniques that allow them to perform miracles. However, each Innate Technique also has an ultimate form called a Maximum Technique which unlocks the full potential of that move. Maximum Techniques condense all the might of an Innate Technique into a single, overwhelmingly powerful attack.

Achieving a Maximum Technique is exceptionally difficult and requires immense skill and practice. As such, few sorcerers ever reach this level of mastery over their Innate Techniques. Those that do gain access to devastating abilities can swiftly turn the tide of battle. This article will analyze the powers and abilities of one such Maximum Technique, Maximum: Uzumaki, in detail.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

What is Maximum: Uzumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen?

One of the Maximum Techniques revealed in the series is called Maximum: Uzumaki. This is the ultimate form of Suguru Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation Innate Technique. The user can condense and weaponize all of the cursed spirits they have absorbed into a massive swirling vortex of cursed energy.

At its most basic level, Maximum: Uzumaki allows the user to launch a concentrated blast of power from the accumulated cursed spirits under their control. However, the technique's true terror is unlocked when the user absorbs semi-grade 1 cursed spirits or higher. By assimilating these more powerful curses, the user can temporarily extract and utilize their unique techniques and abilities as well.

How does Maximum: Uzumaki work?

To use Maximum: Uzumaki, the user first gathers together all of the cursed spirits they have amassed using Cursed Spirit Manipulation. This raw collection of curses is then compacted and spun rapidly to form a floating mass of cursed energy that resembles a swirling vortex behind the user.

At this point, the compressed vortex can simply be hurled at opponents as a dense blast of power. However, against stronger enemies, the user will first absorb high-grade semi curses or special grade curses. By assimilating them, the user can extract their unique techniques and abilities.

After a few minutes, the user can fully integrate the absorbed techniques, retaining them even without needing to summon the curses. Unfortunately, the extracted techniques can only be used once after this assimilation process. But in exchange, the user gains access to numerous powerful attacks to overwhelm their foes.

The power of Maximum: Uzumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen

When utilized by curses of sufficient strength, Maximum: Uzumaki becomes a frighteningly potent technique. The primary disadvantage is that summoning the vortex requires sacrificing many of the cursed spirits stored up by the user. So it momentarily weakens their overall capabilities.

However, the payoff is that Maximum: Uzumaki concentrates all that sacrificed power into a single unblockable blast. We saw this when Kenjaku activated the technique in Shibuya after assimilating Mahito and numerous other special grade curses. The overwhelming onslaught of power could have taken out some of the strongest sorcerers if not for Kusakabe's intervention. Kusakabe uses his New Shadow Style to dispel the technique completely.

So while it leaves the user temporarily vulnerable, in exchange, Maximum: Uzumaki enables them to unleash their full might in a single decisive attack. This extreme risk-reward tradeoff makes it one of the most feared Maximum Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. When powered by special grade curses, few opponents can hope to survive Maximum: Uzumaki unscathed.

In summary, Maximum: Uzumaki is the ultimate expression of Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation Innate Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen. By concentrating all absorbed curses into a swirling vortex and assimilating their techniques, Maximum: Uzumaki allows the user to unleash overwhelming destructive power in a single blow. Its might is feared by even the strongest sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen universe, showcasing why mastering a Maximum Technique is so exceptionally rare and difficult.