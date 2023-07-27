10 underrated Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserve more attention

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have a lot of variety and different types of appeal, which is one of author Gege Akutami's greatest strengths as a mangaka. The series has a plethora of characters with different motivations, interests, fighting styles, and roles within the story, which is why fans would like to see more of some of them.

Thus, this list is going to mention, in no particular order, ten Jujutsu Kaisen characters that deserve a lot more attention, based on what has been shown in the manga so far. The list is based on what the characters have done in the story and why they deserve (or deserved, in some cases) a bit more time in the spotlight.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Yuta Okkotsu and nine other Jujutsu Kaisen characters that deserve more attention

1) Junpei Yoshino

Junpei could have done more in the story... or maybe not (Image via MAPPA).

Junpei's death was one of the strongest and most shocking moments in the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime or when first reading the manga. The story was set up in a way that made the audience believe that he was going to survive only to then be killed by Mahito and further traumatizing the main character, Yuji Itadori.

Therefore, it is a fair and valid argument to suggest that Junpei fulfilled his role in the story: to highlight Mahito's evil nature and show Yuji the harsh reality sorcerers live in. However, given his talent for sorcery and ability to summon Shikigami, along with his friendship with Yuji and experiences in life, Junpei was one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters that could have done more in the series.

2) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta should have done more in the story (Image via MAPPA).

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen characters that deserve more attention and are underrated, Yuta is definitely up there on this list. This is not only because of his abilities or how loved he is by the fandom in general, it is also because he was a key player at the start of the entire franchise.

When author Gege Akutami published Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in 2017, it was originally a one-shot and there wasn't any plan to go further than that. In that story, Yuta is the protagonist and is introduced as a very special kind of sorcerer, even going as far as being designated as a special grade. The latter is something that only three more characters in the series have.

Yuta is insanely powerful, has the capacity to copy other people's abilities, and a strong connection with most of the good guys. He was instrumental in taking down Suguru Geto, but most of these things happened in the one-shot. When it comes to the main series, Yuta has been sidelined for most of the plot and that is a shame because he could do so much more.

3) Miwa Kasumi

Miwa is one of those Jujutsu Kaisen characters that deserved more (Image via MAPPA).

As mentioned earlier, Jujutsu Kaisen characters come in all shapes and sizes. This means that giving one of them more attention doesn't mean they have to be absolutely influential to the plot every single time or be one of the main characters. Miwa Kazumi is a very good example of this notion.

Miwa is first introduced as a second-year student at Kyoto Jujutsu High, facing Yuji and the rest of Tokyo Jujutsu High in one of the earlier arcs of the story.

However, after her initial introduction, Miwa doesn't do much in the series and is mostly used for comic relief. This is disappointing because her Simple Domain technique with her katana was interesting and could have had a moment or two in the series.

4) Shoko Ieiri

Shoko is one of the most wasted Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Shoko is without a doubt one of the most wasted and underrated Jujutsu Kaisen characters out there. While Akutami was initially praised for his strong female cast, there is no denying that the outcome that many of them had in the series was very disappointing. This was especially so with Shoko being one of the female characters that suffered the most neglect.

This is a sorcerer that not only became the school's primary order, a healing master, but she was also the one that studied with Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. She spent years training and doing missions with them, but nothing about her character or motivations is explored. Her friendship with Gojo or his feelings about Geto's fall from grace is rarely touched or brought up, therefore throwing her to the background without any real moment to shine.

5) Kokichi Muta/Mechamaru

Kokichi was one of the most human Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

One element that makes Jujutsu Kaisen characters stand out is that their motivation can be pretty human. Kokichi Muta's arc in the series is a very good example of this and also highlights the sheer cruelty of the story, which has been one of Akutami's main traits while writing this manga.

Muta is part of Kyoto Jujutsu High and was born with severe injuries in his body, only allowing him to engage with others through a robot he could manipulate with Cursed Energy. He hated being in this condition, growing resentful of the world around him. He ended up serving as Kenjaku and Mahito's mole to gather intel for them in exchange for them fixing his body.

Naturally, as it tends to happen to Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Muta tried to double-cross Kenjaku and Mahito, only to die fighting the latter. While his arc and role as a traitor was interesting, his revelation and later redemption were done far too quickly, without fully fleshing out his character. Considering his unique abilities as Mechamaru, he should have gotten one or two more battles.

6) Iori Utahime

Utahime should have been more than comic relief (Image via MAPPA).

Iori Utahime is the sensei of the second-year students of Kyoto Jujutsu High and often gets upset with Satoru Gojo when the latter is trolling her, and that's pretty much it. There is not a lot of attention or focus on Utahime's character and her role in the story is fairly minimal, even though she had the personality and, in theory, the abilities to have a more important role.

After all, this is a character with a very strong personality and a natural competitive edge, which has been shown from time to time. Also, the Hidden Inventory arc shows that she has been a sorcerer for more than a decade now and has a lot of experience. Despite this, she has never been given a battle to show her skills.

The fact that her Cursed Technique wasn't shown until right before Satoru Gojo's battle with Sukuna is a testament to how underutilized she has been in the series. When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen characters, she is fairly beloved, although she has never had a chance to prove herself.

7) Toge Inumaki

Inumaki is one of the most ignored Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Inumaki comes from one of the most important clans in the series and has one of the deadliest Cursed Techniques among Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Despite this, he rarely does anything in the story. Considering his popularity among the fans, his interesting personality, and restrictions for not being able to speak properly, he could have done a lot more in the story.

There is an argument to be made that Inumaki was one of the characters that suffered the most when it came to the series' quick pacing. Akutami has made a strong effort to end the series in a fast manner, which has resulted in some characters not having the focus they deserve and Inumaki is one of them.

8) Panda

Panda is one of the most interesting and misused Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen characters often have very interesting premises and Panda was no exception: the fact he isn't a human or a Curse makes him stand out from the rest of the cast. His humor, his way of seeing things, and the way he often supports his classmates and friends make him a very endearing character to the audience.

However, beyond a battle here and there, Panda doesn't do much in the story. While not every character needs to be pivotal to the plot, he could be taken out of the series and the events would stay pretty much the same way. This isn't meant to undermine the character but rather to highlight how much he has been wasted over the years.

9) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara deserved better (Image via MAPPA).

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters and she was much celebrated when she first arrived. The fandom was eager to see a strong female character in a big shonen series and Nobara seemed destined to fill that role. She was powerful, she was charismatic, she was feminine, and she was winning several fights when the series began.

However, by the time the series entered its first major arc, the Shibuya Incident, Nobara was taken down by Mahito. While there are still some doubts about her current state, her character has basically been written out from the most important portion of the story and lost her first major fight. For a character that had so much promise, Nobara ended up sidelined and taken down unceremoniously without much relevance to the plot.

10) Yuki Tsukumo

The most wasted among Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

In a discussion about underrated Jujutsu Kaisen characters that deserved more attention, Yuki Tsukumo has to be brought up. She is a textbook example of a character that didn't live up to her potential and was written out of the story very quickly, even going as far as not having all of her abilities shown in the manga.

Yuki is one of the four only special grade sorcerers in the series and openly challenges the way the Jujutsu world is run, thus having a unique role in the story. However, she doesn't appear for most of the story and when she does, she is killed by Kenjaku during their fight, thus having a very small presence in the manga.

Considering her abilities, her philosophy, and the potential she had, Yuki is quite likely the most wasted among Jujutsu Kaisen characters. This is another example of how the female cast in the series had a lot of potential and was slowly written out of the story in a very dull manner.

Final thoughts

The main Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA).

Jujutsu Kaisen characters have a lot of variety and that has been a major reason for the appeal across the world. However, there is no denying that some characters definitely deserved a much better treatment and a lot more time in the spotlight. That being said, this does come with the territory in shonen manga: not every fan-favorite is going to get its due.

