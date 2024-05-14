12 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who are stronger than world's largest army

Jujutsu Kaisen characters are a beacon of strength and diversity, from towering warriors to skilled combatants. Many shonen titles showcase formidable protagonists and antagonists, making it hard for a series' heroes and villains to be unique.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen stands out because of its detailed power systems and deep characters, making it a refreshing addition to the genre. Jujutsu Kaisen distinguishes itself with its intricate power systems and multifaceted characters.

As fans watch Jujutsu Kaisen, they meet many strong and interesting characters. These characters make the story exciting and different from other anime and manga. This is a list of twelve Jujutsu Kaisen characters stronger than the world's largest army.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo Satoru and Kinji Hakari are among the Jujutsu Kaisen characters stronger than the world's largest army

1. Satoru Gojo

Gojo Satoru ( Image via Mappa)

Satoru Gojo, the self-proclaimed strongest individual, is a force to be reckoned with in Jujutsu Kaisen. Confident in his ability to defeat even Sukuna with all his fingers restored, Satoru's claim holds weight due to his immense cursed energy reserves and seemingly endless stamina. Regarded as one of the most powerful Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the series and possibly in any anime, Satoru's Limitless Technique sets him apart.

This technique allows him to evade damage effortlessly and enables him to create destructive singularities capable of annihilating anything they touch. Satoru displays unparalleled confidence and skill in battle, effortlessly overcoming formidable opponents like Jogo and nearly vanquishing Hanami. His Domain Expansion, Unlimited Void, proved decisive against Jogo, highlighting his dominance in combat.

2. Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna (image via Mappa)

Ryomen Sukuna, one of the most mysterious and powerful Jujutsu Kaisen characters, remains shrouded in mystery in the anime. However, the little that has been revealed solidifies his status as one of the series' strongest characters. Even in life, it took the combined effort of all sorcerers to defeat him, yet his body couldn't be fully destroyed, leaving behind 20 cursed fingers, each containing a portion of his immense power.

Trapped within Yuji Itadori's body, Sukuna's strength is still formidable, easily overpowering Special Grade Curses. His Reverse Cursed Technique can regenerate limbs and even resurrect Yuji. With techniques like Dismantle, he can effortlessly dispatch adversaries. His Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine, enables him to attack within a 200-meter radius at will, showcasing his unparalleled power and cunning.

3. Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via Mappa)

Yuta rises as a significant figure, possessing immense power, surpassing even Satoru Gojo. Despite being haunted by the cursed spirit Rika, Yuta's cursed energy exceeds Gojo's. Already labeled a Special Grade Sorcerer upon enrollment at Jujutsu High, Yuta's relentless training propels him to become one of the series' strongest sorcerers.

His Copy ability enables him to replicate any Jujutsu sorcerer's technique, even those exclusive to particular clans. Yuta's destiny extends beyond mere strength; he is fated to surpass even the legendary Satoru Gojo. As the only sorcerer capable of facing Sukuna in the Culling Games following Gojo's demise, Yuta is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who embodies hope and strength, surpassing the might of the world's largest army.

4. Yuki Tsukomo

Yuki Tsukomo (image via Mappa)

As one of the rare Special Grade Sorcerers, Yuki Tsukomo possesses immense amounts of cursed energy. Similar to Gojo, Yuki holds disdain for the establishment's higher-ups. However, instead of engaging in internal conflict, she distances herself from Jujutsu High entirely.

Yuki's prowess lies in her ability to seamlessly switch between different technique styles. Her innate technique, Star Rage, sets her apart. With Star Rage, Yuki can increase her virtual mass and that of her shikigami, Garuda. This augmentation ensures devastating attacks as they fight together on the battlefield. Yuki Tsukomo's exceptional strength and mastery of techniques make her one of the formidable Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

5. Mahito

Mahito (image via Mappa)

Mahito, a formidable cursed spirit, stands out as a significant threat to the heroes. Born from human hatred, he possesses the horrifying ability known as Idle Transfiguration. Mahito is a Jujutsu Kaisen character whose power allows him to manipulate the shape of people's souls, transforming them into cursed spirits or dolls. Despite being young for a curse, Mahito is remarkably strong, possessing speed, intelligence, and cunning. In battles, he has proven his prowess by defeating opponents like Kento.

Through soul manipulation, Mahito can heal injuries, regenerate limbs, and alter his form for combat advantage. His strength was evident when he faced Nanami and Yuji alone. Although he eventually grew weary and was absorbed by Kenjaku, fans widely regard Mahito as one of the most formidable characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, surpassing the strength of the world's largest army.

6. Choso

Choso (image via Mappa)

Choso is a fan favorite whose punk rock appearance and connections to other Death Painting Wombs like Kechizu and Eso have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. What sets Choso apart is his formidable Blood Manipulation ability, which allows him to poison, drain stamina, and convert cursed energy, and also his exceptional intelligence.

Hailing from the rare Special Grade curse category, Choso inherited his blood manipulation prowess from the Kamo Clan, thanks to Kenjaku's involvement with Noritoshi Kamo's bloodline. This lineage, combined with Choso's adaptability and mastery in combat, makes him one of the most formidable Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can hold his ground against even the strongest adversaries, surpassing the world's largest army.

7. Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari (Image via Shueisha)

Kinji Hakari, a former third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, is a Jujutsu Kaisen character who possesses a unique ability that sets him apart. His Cursed Technique hinges on luck, akin to a lottery system. When luck is on his side, Kinji gains access to limitless cursed energy for 4 minutes and 11 seconds, and instant regeneration powers render him nearly invincible. Kinji is also a master of hand-to-hand combat and displays exceptional prowess in battle.

Both Satoru Gojo and Yuta Okkotsu acknowledged Kinji's potential and formidable strength. Despite his carefree nature and penchant for trouble, Kinji has proven his strength by defeating powerful opponents like Kashimo Hajime. As one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters not introduced in the anime, Kinji Hakari's potential to challenge even Ryomen Sukuna solidifies his status as a force to be reckoned with.

8. Uraume

Uraume (Image via Mappa)

Uraume is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who is a thousand-year-old sorcerer, and he holds unwavering loyalty to Sukuna and his beliefs. Formerly aligned with Kenjaku's faction, Uraume possesses the innate technique of Ice Formation, granting them mastery over ice manipulation. Additionally, they wield the Reverse Cursed technique, further enhancing their formidable abilities.

Uraume is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters with vast reserves of Cursed Energy, enabling them to unleash the full potential of their Ice Formation technique without any limitations. This immense energy also allows Uraume to fortify their body, shrugging off devastating attacks and even partially defending against lethal blows. Uraume's mastery over the Reverse Cursed Technique also grants them the ability to heal fatal wounds, a skill reserved for only the most powerful sorcerers.

9. Hajime Kashimo

Hajime Kashimo (Image via Shueisha)

Hajime Kashimo, a renowned sorcerer, rose to prominence during the Culling Game, showcasing unparalleled strength and skill. Despite his defeat against Sukuna, he remains one of the most formidable sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen history. His Cursed Technique, Mythical Beast Amber, grants him immense power, enhancing his physical abilities and enabling devastating energy-based attacks. Kashimo's martial prowess and electrified Cursed Energy make him a formidable opponent feared by many.

His presence in the Edo Period alongside Ryu and confirmation as one of the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen characters further solidify his status. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Hajime Kashimo stands as a symbol of unmatched power, surpassing even the might of the world's largest army with his combat prowess and mastery of Cursed Energy.

10. Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto (Image via Mappa)

Once revered as a hero, Suguru Geto is a formidable villain and one of Jujutsu High's four special-grade sorcerers. He is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters with a vast reserve of cursed energy, allowing him effortless control over thousands of powerful cursed spirits. Despite being a former student of Jujutsu High, Geto's descent into villainy stems from his deep-seated hatred towards non-sorcerers.

His technique, seemingly unassuming, proves terrifyingly effective as he consumes and merges cursed spirits into a single entity to unleash devastating attacks. Furthermore, Geto's mastery of hand-to-hand combat solidifies his status as one of the series' strongest martial artists. Suguru Geto's formidable abilities surpass even the might of the world's largest army, marking him as a formidable adversary.

11. Yuji Itadori

Itadori Yuji (Image via Mappa)

Yuji Itadori, an ordinary boy turned who extraordinary after ingesting Ryomen Sukuna's finger, possesses immense potential in Jujutsu Kaisen. Despite Sukuna's attempts to dominate him, Yuji resists, displaying exceptional willpower. Under Satoru's guidance, his mastery of cursed energy grows, enhancing his already impressive physical strength and agility.

Yuji's Divergent Fist Technique delivers powerful blows, but his ultimate move, Black Flash, surpasses it in potency, capable of damaging even special-grade curses like Hanami. With newfound mastery over Techniques like Reverse Curse Technique, Blood Manipulation, and boundless room for improvement, Yuji stands poised to become one of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters who are Sukuna's greatest matches, posing a significant threat to the King of Curses' legacy.

12. Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin (Image via Mappa)

Maki Zenin, despite her inability to control cursed energy and her reliance on glasses to perceive cursed spirits, has proven herself an exceptionally strong sorcerer. Hindered by her clan's influence, she is classified as a grade 4 sorcerer. A master of combat and weaponry, Maki excels particularly with polearms, and her skills extend to training others, such as Yuta and first-year students.

After acquiring the Heavenly Restriction, Maki orchestrated the downfall of her own family, the powerful Zenin Clan, showcasing her potential for greatness. With room for further growth, she may surpass even Toji Fushiguro and challenge the likes of Ryomen Sukuna alongside a seasoned Satoru Gojo.

In conclusion

Jujutsu Kaisen sets itself apart with its diverse and powerful characters. Unlike many other series, strength isn't just about muscles here. Cursed-energy sorcerers, ordinary folks, and cursed spirits all stand on equal footing, making battles a test of brains as much as brawn for the Jujutsu Kaisen characters. The excitement of watching heroes like Yuta face and villains like Geto is unmatched.

What's truly remarkable is the variety within the cast – each Jujutsu Kaisen character brings something unique to the table, showcasing the creator's boundless creativity. Its mix of strength, strategy, and diversity makes Jujutsu Kaisen characters stand out among its peers in anime and manga.

Related Links:

10 strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

10 Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who deserve to be a Special Grade

Does Yuji Itadori Have a Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gojo Satoru was sealed, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 mysteries surrounding Sukuna