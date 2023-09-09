10 Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers who deserve to be a Special Grade

Special-grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen are considered the crème de la crème, the absolute top of their class. They are so elite, in fact, that there are only four of them in Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto Suguru, Yuki Tsukumo, Yuta Okkotsu and Gojo Satoru.

Grades in Jutjusu Kaisen are there to categorize the strength of sorcerors, cursed spirits, objects, and tools. The other part of it is measuring them by what can be used to kill them, ranging from being beaten with a wooden bat in Grade 4 up to military-grade hardware like tanks and cluster bombs at Special Gradee levels.

This has led to some debate amongst fans about who in the sorcerer community among the rest of the cast necessarily deserves to be considered for Special Grade status. The usual candidates include Yuji and Megumi, but there have been some odder choices like Toge Inumaki.

Disclaimer: The following article is subjective and contains Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers all the way up to the current manga arc.

10 Jujutsu Kaisen Sorcerers that have more than earned the Special Grade designation

1) Toge Inumaki

Inumaki about to unleash his cursed speech (Image via Studio MAPPA)

One of Jujutsu Kaisen's more oddball characters is likewise among its more powerful. Toge Inumaki was known to take missions solo even when Yuta was attending Jujutsu High and has proven himself against Special Grade curses more than once.

His abilities are rather straightforward: Anything he speaks comes into existence. It's a result of his clan's cursed speech, as he has to speak nonsense normally to avoid affecting people with it. Despite losing an arm to Sukuna in the Shibuya Incident, and his technique having tremendous feedback, he's still powerful enough to rank at grade 1 and with time, could make Special Grade.

2) Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Aoi Todo is loud, strong, and smart, despite his seemingly meatheaded attitude. Considered one of Jujutsu High's physically strongest students, Aoi's claim to fame was defeating five grade 1 cursed spirits and one special grade during Geto's attack on Kyoto. He's likewise battle crazy, making the Kenpachi Zaraki inspiration all the more obvious.

Grading him as a Special Grade sorcerer would work for a ton of reasons: Todo's physical strength is off the charts, as he tosssed around Hanami like a rag doll. His Cursed Technique is simple but practical: it allows him to switch places with anything cursed with a clap of his hands. He's likewise a very smart student, and survived a battle with Mahito at the cost of one of his hands.

3) Kinji Hikari

When Satoru Gojo himself stated Kinji Hikari was powerful enough to rival him, or do so eventually, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans thought it was a joke given that he was suspended during the earlier course of the series. The Culling Game put those doubts to bed, even if Kinji came off as arrogant at first.

To put Kinji's powers and abilities into perspective: He's an elite hand-to-hand expert using martial arts, possesses serrated curse energy, and a pachinko-themed technique that hosts games of chance which he almost always wins with a jackpot, rendering him unkillable.

4) Mei Mei

Mei Mei and her checkbook (Image via Studio MAPPA)

As an independent sorcerer working for money, Mei Mei is absolutely recognized by Gojo as a strong person. That sort of compliment doesn't come lightly, and Mei Mei has proven herself worthy of it multiple times. She is a heavily close-quarters fighter, able to cleave apart most and get out of an attack that should've killed her in under three seconds during her fight with the Smallpox Deity with assistance from Ui Ui.

Though her cursed technique is controlling crows, she has been able to exorcise special grade curses with single hits with her birds if need be. It should be noted that only Gojo ever survived the Bird Strike technique. Questionable morals aside, Mei Mei already proved herself by defeating curse user Niiji Ebina effortlessly.

5) Maki Zen'in

Maki (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Despite starting out as a Grade 4, arguably the weakest among Jujutsu Kaisen's Tokyo sorcerer students, Maki Zen'in has leveled up considerably since her introduction. It may have cost her an eye, her sister Mai, and left her with burn scars all over her body, but Maki has plenty to offer and even easily defeated a Grade 2 curse at one point.

After Mai's death, Maki gained super senses and became one of the physically strongest beings in the story, immune to Domain Expansion instant kill techniques. In other words, she basically became the next Toji Fushiguro. She also wiped out the entire Zen'in clan and is impossible to detect with Jujutsu.

6) Yuji Itadori

Yuji (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Another example of someone Gojo himself stated will surpass him one day, Yuji Itadori is one of the tritagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, alongside Megumi and Nobara. Despite not possessing any inherent Jujutsu techniques, he was able to defeat Grade 1 and Special Grade curses like Mahito and even contain Sukuna without much issue.

While Aoi beat Yuji on the strength factor, Yuji has plenty of other skills and abilities in his arsenal. These include being fast enough to dodge attacks that broke the sound barrier from Choso and withstanding hits from a Sukuna-possessed Megumi who threw him through multiple buildings. Despite this, he was still able to fight and defeated powerful spirits like Mahito.

7) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi (Image via Studio Mappa)

The official last of the Zen'in family, and unofficially Gojo's personal student, Megumi Fushiguro is the second of the tritagonist trio in Jujutsu Kaisen and a rather powerful jujutsu sorcerer in his own right. Though officially ranked at Grade 2, Megumi has demonstrated that he can go beyond that time and again.

Yuji might have the rapid growth going for him, but Megumi has better control over his own Ten Shadows Technique and likewise has previously killed a special grade Finger Bearer with his Domain Expansion. All of his power and skill made Gojo acknowledge he could surprass Yuji in terms of potential and skill, and even Sukuna took interest in him.

8) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The tritagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen may be facing an uncertain fate after losing an eye to Mahito, but that doesn't mean that Nobara doesn't deserve the rank of Special Grade any less than her peers. Especially when, despite her hotblooded temper and reckless abandon, she's really smart with how she approaches fights and has the same potential that Yuji and Megumi do.

The key reason why Nobara is here is twofold: the first was bringing the Special Curse Kechizu to a near death state with Black Flash, and then following up with Hairpin for the kill. The second was being able to harm Mahito via striking his soul thanks to the Resonance in her Straw Doll technique.

9) Hajime Kashimo

Antagonist and death seeker Hajime Kashimo is absolutely a tough one. He may have lived over 400 years ago, but even as an old man he was still killing people with ease. Although Kinji bested him, even he admitted that had Hajime not entertained him inside his Domain and not get cocky, he would've easily killed Kinji.

Although he refuses to use his Cursed Technique on anyone except Sukuna, that only makes him more dangerous. He was already shown to be blinding fast and able to withstand Panda's strongest attacks with ease. His techniques likewise revolve around lightning, making them impossible to defend against, if physically struck.

10) Kenjaku

One of the main villains of Jujutsu Kaisen, and possessor of Suguru Geto, Kenjaku is an exceptionally powerful curse using sorcerer who has existed for well over 1,000 years. His innate technique allows him to transplant his brain into another person, even if they're dead. Though there is a limitation to how much he can store, he's been retaining a lot of powerful techniques over the years.

It was Kenjaku who created the Death Paintings, who gave Nobara, Yuji, and Megumi no end of grief. His techniques involve manipulating all the cursed spirits at once via Geto's Cursed Spirit spirit manipulation. Some fans have dubbed him the Shang Tsung of Jutjutsu Kaisen, after the soul and technique stealing Mortal Kombat antagonist.

Jujutsu Kaisen has an array of powerful sorcerers and spirits that could all count as Special Grade, though that usually means those in that category count as forces of nature like Gojo or Sukuna.

As the battles between sorcerer and curse continue, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom anxiously awaits to see how everything will play out. While certain Special Grade possibilities are obvious like Yuji and Kinji, others like Maki may not get that same light from Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

