5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who need a power up (& 5 who must be nerfed)

Jujutsu Kaisen is among those popular anime and manga series that have captivated fans all over the globe since its release. The series is known for its graphic violence, horror theme, and diverse cast of characters. Some characters possess immense powers and can effortlessly defeat even the most formidable adversaries, while others must struggle and exert great effort to overcome even low-grade cursed spirits.

In order to ensure a power balance throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series, it is necessary to make some adjustments to the strengths of the characters. This compilation focuses on characters who could benefit from having their overpowering abilities slightly toned down, as well as other characters who desperately need power-ups.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and three other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who need a power-up

1) Panda

Panda as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Panda, one of the characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, is ranked as a Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer. Principal Yaga created him using Jujutsu sorcery, giving him abilities like strategic intelligence and impressive combat skills. However, despite these strengths, Panda often struggles with opponents during his fights, unlike other grade 1 sorcerers.

To overcome this limitation it would be beneficial for him to receive a power-up that could unlock some new abilities or enhance his already existing techniques. Such an upgrade would not only raise Panda's status, but would also enable him to hold his own against stronger opponents in intense battles.

2. Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Megumi Fushiguro, one of the central figures in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, wields the Ten Shadows Technique, summoning ten potent Shikigami from the shadows. Each has unique abilities, yet Megumi struggles to fully control them. A power-up granting mastery over this technique would unlock his true potential, elevating him among the strongest sorcerers.

This enhancement not only boosts combat prowess, but also fuels character growth and plot advancement, allowing Megumi to summon all 10 Shikigami simultaneously for unmatched strength.

3) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori is a jujutsu sorcerer who possesses remarkable physical abilities that rival those of a Grade 1 sorcerer, yet he remains at a lower rank. Despite showcasing remarkable strength, Yuji's true potential remains untapped due to his inability to fully control the immense power of Sukuna, the King of Curses, who resides within him.

If Yuji could somehow harness and wield Sukuna's power effectively, it would not only elevate him as one of the strongest jujutsu sorcerers, but also open up exciting avenues for character development and enrich the overall narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.

4) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki plays a crucial role in Jujutsu Kaisen as a grade 3 jujutsu sorcerer. She showcases her talent in combat, especially in mid-range battles while utilizing various Cursed Tools, like Nails, Hammer, and the Straw Doll Technique. Despite her skills, Nobara faces challenges against formidable foes.

A much-needed power-up could enhance her abilities, addressing her struggles. It would provide the necessary boost for her to effectively contend with powerful adversaries, ensuring she stands on equal footing with her fellow jujutsu sorcerers.

5) Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Toge Inumaki, a second-grade jujutsu sorcerer possesses a skill called the Cursed Speech Technique. This skill allows him to harm his targets physically through the power of his words. While Inumaki's Cursed Speech is undoubtedly formidable, it does come with a drawback; he must adhere to rules when speaking, which can limit his effectiveness in battle.

If he were to receive an upgrade that grants him better control over his cursed speech or allows him to use it without restrictions, he would become a more powerful sorcerer. Additionally, if he were to gain some sort of combat ability, like enhanced strength or agility, it would complement his cursed speech and thus make him a more versatile sorcerer overall.

Satoru Gojo, Mahito, and three other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who must be nerfed

1) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu, a jujutsu sorcerer, possesses an extraordinary amount of cursed energy and incredible power that is said to surpass even that of the renowned Satoru Gojo. What sets him apart is his ability to wield the formidable cursed spirit Rika, who can take on forms and possesses impressive abilities. With his mastery of energy techniques and Rika's unwavering support, Okkotsu exhibits combat skills and ranks among the strongest jujutsu sorcerers.

However, an adjustment to his powers could actually benefit him by encouraging him to explore and develop his techniques. This would help him become an independent sorcerer while maintaining the delicate balance of power within the series.

2) Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo, a Special Grade sorcerer, is widely recognized as the strongest in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. He possesses an unparalleled level of cursed energy, mastery of diverse and powerful techniques, and the formidable Six Eyes ability. Due to his immense strength, he is virtually unbeatable and often overshadows the series' main protagonist, Yuji Itadori in terms of recognition and power.

However, introducing a reduction in Gojo's powers could bring suspense and unpredictability to the storyline. It would also provide an opportunity for other characters to shine and contribute to the progression of the narrative. Striking a balance in power dynamics would result in an engaging and immersive experience for the audience.

3) Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna, the King of Curses is an ancient sorcerer known for his incredible destructive abilities. His presence in the Jujutsu Kaisen series poses a danger, as his overwhelming strength often takes the central stage in conflicts.

Making an adjustment to Sukuna's powers would not only reduce the story's reliance on his unmatched might but also create opportunities for other characters to have more significant roles in the narrative. This change would maintain a power balance and allow for a wider range of character development and plot progression.

4) Mahito

Mahito as shown in anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Mahito, a Special Grade cursed spirit, represents negative emotions of humanity like hatred and malice. What makes him even scarier is his ability to mess with souls and change the shape of his body voluntarily. He's really unpredictable and can adapt to any situation, which makes him a tough opponent.

A slight nerf to Mahito's abilities would make things even more interesting. It would give other characters a fairer shot at defeating him and keep fans on the edge of their seats. It would also open up opportunities for some character development making the whole story even more captivating.

5) Geto Suguru

Geto Suguru as shown in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Suguru Geto, a Special-grade jujutsu sorcerer, possesses a wide range of powerful cursed techniques. One of his abilities is the control and manipulation of an extensive army of cursed spirits. With his command over cursed energy and strategic brilliance, he truly proves to be a formidable opponent.

However, a slight nerf to Geto's abilities would encourage him to rely more on his own skills and develop new strategies, adding depth to his character and enhancing the overall narrative.

All the characters mentioned above from the Jujutsu Kaisen series hold their unique significance to provide an interesting narrative to the series. However, to maintain the power balance and make the series less predictive, some adjustments could be made to the power levels of the mentioned Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.