Every Jujutsu Kaisen character Sukuna has defeated so far, ranked strongest to weakest

Every Jujutsu Kaisen character who has faced Ryomen Sukuna has become a talking point in the fandom because of recent events in Gege Akutami’s manga. Sukuna has been fully established as the final enemy of the series and has defeated several sorcerers, thus leading to a lot of debates about how Akutami would end the series.

There is no denying that the King of Curses is the most powerful character in the series, and every Jujutsu Kaisen character who has faced him has had a crushing defeat. In keeping with the recent events, in no particular order, here is every single Jujutsu Kaisen character who has faced Ryomen Sukuna thus far in the manga, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen character Ryomen Sukuna has defeated, ranked from weakest to strongest

14) Finger Bearer

Finger Bearer is the first Jujutsu Kaisen character that Sukuna had the chance to fight on even ground and show why he is called the King of Curses. That battle took place earlier in the story during a mission involving Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Yuji Itadori, where the latter seemingly "died" because of Sukuna.

The Finger Bearer was no match for Sukuna, as the latter made quick work of it, especially using his Domain Expansion, and showed the massive gap in strength there was between the two of them. The fight also showed Sukuna using the Reverse Cursed Technique to heal his arm, which was severed by the Finger Bearer when Yuji Itadori was in control of the body.

13) Choso

A very popular Jujutsu Kaisen character (Image via MAPPA).

Choso is an exception on this list, as he is a Jujutsu Kaisen character who faced Sukuna but never had an actual one-to-one battle with the King of Curses. He was one of the several characters who attacked Sukuna after Hiromi Higuruma's Domain Expansion failed, trying to get the upper hand in a desperate situation.

In that regard, Choso wasn't a match for Sukuna and was taken out rather quickly as the latter used his trademark Cleave technique to defeat him. There was a period of fear in the fandom back then, with people thinking that he was the next Jujutsu Kaisen character to die, although chapter 252 revealed that he is still alive.

12) Ryu Ishigori

An underrated Jujutsu Kaisen character (Image via Shueisha).

Ryu was never the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen character and only had a minor role during the events of the Culling Game arc, but he did manage to endear himself to the reader. Many people commended his confidence in standing up to Sukuna while knowing about the King of Curse's strength.

By this point in the story, Sukuna had already taken over Megumi Fushiguro's body and was searching for Yorozu to kill her and destroy the former's spirit, but Ryu stepped in because he wanted to fight him. Sadly for the 400-year-old sorcerer, Sukuna made quick work of him the moment the battle even started.

11) Hiromi Higuruma

Another Jujutsu Kaisen character Sukuna has defeated (Image via Shueisha).

Higuruma is a recently introduced Jujutsu Kaisen character who was defeated by Sukuna during the events of the current arc in the manga. Once Satoru Gojo and Hajime Kashimo were defeated, Yuji Itadori and Higuruma stepped in to defeat the King of Curses, with the lawyer attempting to take his life with the sword of his Domain Expansion.

This battle was significant because it showed Higuruma's potential as a sorcerer and his ability to learn the Reverse Cursed Technique on the fly, much to Sukuna's pleasant surprise. However, Higuruma didn't have enough experience and battle knowledge to keep up with Sukuna and was quickly murdered by the latter.

10) Megumi Fushiguro

A Jujutsu Kaisen character Sukuna was interested in (Image via MAPPA).

Ryomen Sukuna was always interested in Megumi Fushiguro, and it was later revealed that this was because he planned to take over his body due to the latter possessing the Ten Shadows technique. This interest started after Sukuna defeated the Finger Bearer and Megumi came back to help Yuji Itadori, resulting in these two characters having a short battle.

The difference in power was so extreme that Megumi could barely hit Sukuna, although it is worth pointing out that the latter never had intentions to kill the former because of the aforementioned reasons. However, he did defeat Megumi and eventually "died" using the latter's body to spite Yuji, although they were brought back to life later.

9) Jogo

Sukuna vs. Jogo (Image via MAPPA).

If there is a Jujutsu Kaisen character with bad luck, that is the Curse known as Jogo. He only had two major fights during his entire run in the series, which were against Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna, with the latter being his final showing during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Sukuna had taken over Yuji's body after the latter passed out during his battle with Choso, and he decided to challenge Jogo to a fight. While the Cursed did his best and proved to be a powerful entity, the truth of the matter is that Sukuna proved a formidable opponent for him, defeating him after they clashed with their respective fire-based techniques.

8) Yorozu

Sukuna and Yorozu in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Yorozu is probably the one Jujutsu Kaisen character among the antagonists who never had a lot of development, and her focus was mostly on being a romantic interest for Sukuna and providing him with a tool he would use in the final battle. The character also had a quick end during the final portion of the Culling Game arc.

She had taken over the body of Tsumiki, Megumi's sister, and Sukuna wanted to kill her using Fushiguro's body to destroy the latter's spirit. These two characters engaged in a battle, but Yorozu was no match for Sukuna and was quickly defeated.

7) Hajime Kashimo

Kashimo in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

From the moment centuries-old sorcerer Hajime Kashimo was introduced during the Culling Games arc, he wanted to fight Sukuna to test his strength. However, the public's opinion of the famed sorcerer in Jujutsu society shifted after he was severely injured after being vanquished by Sukuna.

Once Sukuna killed Gojo, Kashimo stepped in to fight him, and while it seemed that he had a chance, considering his displays during the Culling Games, he was soundly defeated. It has even become a meme in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom about how little he lasted in this battle.

6) Maki Zen’in

Another Jujutsu Kaisen character who disappointed against Sukuna (Image via Shueisha).

Maki was a Jujutsu Kaisen character, and a lot of people were expecting her to do well against Sukuna because of her natural physical strength and skills as a fighter. However, recent chapters crushed those expectations as she stepped in to fight the King of Curses after the latter beat Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori.

Despite her strength, Maki only managed to land a hit at the beginning of the battle, and that was by taking Sukuna by surprise as the latter defeated Yuta and Yuji. The rest of the battle was Sukuna overpowering Maki until hitting her with a notorious Black Flash.

5) Yuji Itadori

The one Jujutsu Kaisen character who has suffered the most because of Sukuna (Image via MAPPA).

Yuji Itadori is probably the Jujutsu Kaisen character Sukuna hates the most, as he takes every chance he has to take a dig at him and make him suffer. Their duality has been established from the beginning of the story, and there are theories even to this day of how they could be connected beyond the factor of sharing a body for a while in the series.

Sukuna and Yuji first fought when the former took over Megumi's body during the events of the Culling Games arc and once again after Gojo and Kashimo were killed. It was during this period that Yuji grew exponentially as a sorcerer, learning new abilities and even the Reverse Cursed Technique, thus becoming a much more capable fighter.

4) Hana Kurusu

The Jujutsu Kaisen character who almost defeated Sukuna (Image via Shueisha).

Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, was the one Jujutsu Kaisen character who was the closest to defeating Sukuna due to her possessing the perfect technique to defeat the King of Curses, known as Jacob's Ladder.

Sukuna's fight with Hana kicked off after he took over Megumi's body and was about to be destroyed by Jacob's Ladder, which destroys Cursed Energy, which is covered by the light of this ability. However, Sukuna managed to deceive Hana by making her believe that Megumi had taken over the body once again, which resulted in her being so wounded that she wasn't able to participate in the final battle.

3) Mahoraga

Sukuna's enemy and later ally (Image via MAPPA).

Mahoraga, the strongest Shikigami in the series, scaled astronomically in Jujutsu Kaisen. While he is naturally very powerful, his capacity to adapt to any attack he withstands makes him so strong that only very few characters could have a chance against the shikigami.

Sukuna and Mahoraga fought after Megumi Fushiguro summoned the latter during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc. Embroiled in battle, Sukuna studied this Shikigami and eventually managed to defeat him through the use of his Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine.

2) Yuta Okkotsu

A very popular Jujutsu Kaisen character (Image via MAPPA).

Yuta Okkotsu was always perceived as the Jujutsu Kaisen character who was only behind Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna in terms of strength and abilities. However, the sorcerer was defeated in recent chapters of the manga by the King of Curses.

Yuta stepped into the battle after defeating Kenjaku and aiding the remaining sorcerers once Higuruma was killed. Using Rika, Yuta cornered Sukuna with the help of Yuji Itadori. However, once Yuji failed to reach Megumi Fushiguro, Sukuna got a moment to recover his strengths and pushed away with his Dismantle ability, to the point where there was no confirmation at the moment if Yuta was still alive.

1) Satoru Gojo

The strongest Jujutsu Kaisen character Sukuna has faced (Image via MAPPA).

There is no denying that Satoru Gojo is the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen character Sukuna has ever defeated. A significant portion of the fandom believes that Sukuna's victory was pushed by Gege Akutami, while others say that it made perfect sense, demonstrating how this conflict divided the fans.

Gojo and Sukuna had been heralded as the strongest characters from the beginning of the series, and everyone was looking forward to this battle after the events of the Culling Games arc. Both characters displayed their cards, but Gojo ultimately was defeated as Sukuna made the best use of Mahoraga to adapt to the former's skills.

Final thoughts

Every Jujutsu Kaisen who has faced Sukuna has lost in some shape or form, thus cementing his place as the strongest character in the entire series. This has sparked numerous online discussions regarding how he will be defeated which is currently the main question in the manga.

