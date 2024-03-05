Jujutsu Kaisen: Did Sukuna know Yuji's true identity? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen recently won Anime of the Year at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, held in Tokyo on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Since its release, the anime has been nothing short of exciting, and according to fans, its story, its characters, and the world of Jujutsu make it a must-watch.

While the anime concluded season 2 not too long ago, the manga has progressed far ahead and is at a boiling point. Team Jujutsu High continue to tussle with Ryomen Sukuna, hoping to defeat him once and for all, and with no Gojo Satoru to help out.

The series has been particularly dark for protagonist Yuji Itadori. He has gone through a rollercoaster of events and is looking to put an end to Sukuna's terror. Sharing the same body and the crimes Sukuna committed elevated the boy's dislike for him and earned his hatred. Now, the two are squaring off in a death match.

However, Yuji is actually more than just an unfortunate passerby who got tangled in the Jujutsu world. Once his identity is pieced together in the story, fans have been wondering if Sukuna knows who his vessel truly is.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Was Sukuna aware of who Yuji Itadori truly was?

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Before answering the question, it would be better to understand who Jujutsu Kaisen's protagonist, Yuji Itadori actually is. On the surface, he is a physically gifted teenager who, through a series of unfortunate events, found himself waist-deep in the dangers of the Jujutsu world.

However, as the story progressed, fans learned that he was more than what meets the eye. Yuji is actually a Cursed Womb Death Painting, one of nine and likely the most "perfect" of the lot.

Death Painting Wombs are Cursed Objects created from the union of Cursed Spirit and Human blood. Fully incarnated Death Painting Wombs are ranked similarly to a Special-Grade Cursed Spirit. Their flesh and blood bodies liken them to normal humans and even sorcerers have trouble distinguishing them from Cursed Spirits or Curse Users.

At the time, Kenjaku had taken over Yuji's mother's body, Kaori Itadori (chapter 143). While in control, he (can be stated as) modified the boy to ultimately serve a greater purpose, i.e., become a vessel for Ryomen Sukuna. That would explain Yuji's incredible physical capabilities and ability to see Cursed Spirits.

Swallowing Sukuna's finger sealed his fate and set him on the path to becoming a host for the Demon King. So, all in all, Yuji Itadori was conceived of Kenjaku and is his offspring.

Does Ryomen Sukuna know who Yuji actually is?

Judging by whatever has happened in Jujutsu Kaisen so far, Sukuna does not seem to be aware of who Yuji really is. To the King of Curses, he was just his vessel till he stumbled upon and took over Megumi Fushiguro. However, there seems to be some connection between Yuji and Sukuna.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248, Sukuna finally acknowledges Yuji. He was irritated by the fact that Yuji was unshakeable in his ideals. Despite being knocked down several times, he stood back up. He backed his ideals so fiercely that he was willing to match up to someone like Sukuna regardless of the outcome.

Also, in the same chapter, Sukuna mentions that the Jujutsu High sorcerers reminded him of someone he knew "1000 years ago". Who this person might be is yet a mystery. A plausible theory is that this "someone" could be Sukuna the Socerer, i.e., before he became Sukuna the Curse.

Before obtaining his overwhelming strength, he might have been a sorcerer who relentlessly pursued a single ideal - to become the strongest. That probably led him to do all kinds of things in a bid for power. But after he became Sukuna the Curse, he abandoned and loathed such ideals and lived as he saw fit.

Final Thoughts

Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro (Image via Shueisha)

To reiterate, Ryomen Sukuna might not know who Yuji Itadori truly is. While he is aware of Kenjaku performing twisted Jujutsu acts to get what he wants, it is unlikely he is aware of the boy's actual identity.

Whatever the case may be, Sukuna felt that Megumi was more of a suitable candidate to take over and reincarnate in. Having successfully done that, he has fully reincarnated and is back to being a menace.

With Gojo and Higuruma (speculatively) gone, Yuta injured, and Yuji attempting to rejoin the battle, Maki Zenin could be the key to victory in a topsy-turvy battle.

