Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Yuji and Todo overpower Sukuna as "the strongest sorcerer" returns

Earlier this weekend, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 was officially released via various Shueisha platforms, continuing from the latest exciting cliffhanger of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series. Likewise, fans got several questions answered regarding Aoi Todo’s unexpected return, which makes his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique one of the most powerful in the series.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260’s single biggest highlight comes at the issue’s end, with what appears to be a fully healed Satoru Gojo returning to the battlefield.

While unconfirmed, it’s nevertheless an exciting development that has major implications for the near future, whether it truly is Gojo or simply a near-death vision from Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Re-Boogie Woogie, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 begins with a focus on Aoi Todo’s new left “hand,” which is actually a percussion instrument called the Vibraslap.

It’s a two-piece instrument consisting of a metal ball and a wooden box with metal teeth inside. When the ball strikes the wooden box, the metal teeth inside oscillate wildly, producing a distinct sound.

Todo is then seen “playing” the instrument to activate his Cursed Technique, the activation condition of which has changed. Rather than clapping his hands, the trigger is now the collision between the wooden box and the metal teeth within.

Likewise, with how the instrument functions, this allows him to activate his Cursed Technique roughly fifty times a second, creating a roulette-like swap each time it’s used.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 then sees Todo stop the Technique’s activation by grabbing the wooden box, which allows him to control the swaps and get the actual result he wants.

Todo uses it once more after this to let Yuji land a clean hit on Sukuna, while the narrator explains the Binding Vow Todo made to create Re-Boogie Woogie.

The Binding Vow limits the number of swaps in proportion to the oscillations of the Vibraslap but grants him the ability to have multiple targets and expand his effective range.

He then fine-tuned the new version of the Technique with Yuta Okkotsu’s help at the Lake Gosho colony. The narrator then confirms that Todo did indeed rescue the allies trapped within the Malevolent Shrine, meaning Maki Zen’in and Takuma Ino are alive and well.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 then sees Sukuna comment that no one matches Todo’s eccentricity, calling him the peskiest of the sorcerers and saying he appeared when he least wanted him to.

Todo then continues using his Cursed Technique to swap him and Yuji, making note of the fact that Sukuna can dodge in midair. Yuji then tosses a rock at Sukuna which Todo swaps with Yuji, letting him land two hits on Sukuna.

However, Sukuna then grabs and tosses Yuji, prompting Todo to use his Technique to swap him yet again. Sukuna then takes a moment to analyze Todo’s Technique, acknowledging it’s impossible to adapt to this new form of Boogie Woogie given how it functions and how precisely Todo can regulate it.

However, Sukuna claims there’s one single instance where he can read Todo’s timing, which he says as Yuji sends him flying with a devastating punch.

Ghost of a formidable sorcerer surfaces at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 sees Sukuna realize that Yuji is sharpening even more in terms of combat, believing that Todo is about to go for a feint likewise. He begins to learn the patterns of the swapping movements and confidently attempts to counter their technique.

However, Todo instead swaps himself with one of Mei Mei’s crows, meaning Sukuna misread the move. Sukuna then moves to attack the crow, thinking Todo will swap it and Yuji, but he doesn’t.

That allows Yuji to land a Black Flash on Sukuna while Todo comments on that move as having three layers of deception. Yuji then digs his claw-like hands into Sukuna’s chest, seemingly doing even more significant damage to Sukuna. However, Sukuna is still composed enough to make the hand sign needed to activate his Domain Expansion, staring Yuji down coldly as he does so.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 then sees the narrator explain that even though his Cursed Energy level dropped to that of Yuta’s, his incredible efficiency remains. Likewise, if he were to recover his burnt-out Cursed Technique, he’d be able to utilize Domain Expansion as many times as needed. He then activates his Domain Expansion, seemingly sealing the fate of Yuji and Todo.

However, immediately after uttering the words, Sukuna notices something off to his left through the smoke on the battlefield. The narrator explains that what he sees is a vision of the man he buried with his own hands, meaning “the strongest” Satoru Gojo.

Fans are given a quick shot of the face of the person Sukuna sees in the issue’s final panels, which does remarkably look like Satoru Gojo against all odds. This sparked great anticipation and excitement among the fans, who were disappointed with the treatment of Gojo's death. However, they remained skeptical since Gege's hate for Gojo is well-known and this might be another of his tricks.

Some also fear that the ghost might be Kenjaku, making the situation for Yuji and others more dire. After his death at Yuta's hands, fans felt his end was unsatisfactory for a major antagonist. His shrewd smirk in his last moments also sparked such speculations.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, it’s Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260’s ending which is the single most noteworthy development in the issue for what it means for Sukuna’s future.

If this is indeed a revived and refreshed Gojo, then Sukuna’s fate is all but sealed. Even if it’s just a pre-death vision, however, Akutami’s prior use of this motif suggests that the King of Curses’ demise lurks around the corner.

Nevertheless, the explanation behind Todo’s renovated Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique, officially dubbed Re-Boogie Woogie in this issue, is also incredibly exciting.

It demonstrates how a sorcerer can reinvent themselves and the fundamental rules of their Technique, and even be able to come out on top despite implementing a Binding Vow.

