"Gojo can't use Black Flash?" Jujutsu Kaisen fans riot after official translation destroys chapter 256 flashback

The manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami has enthralled audiences globally with its intense battles and intricate magic system. One of the most iconic techniques featured is the Black Flash, a powerful attack that requires precise control over cursed energy. The protagonist, Yuji Itadori, is established to be capable of using this technique.
However, a recent controversy surrounding the official translation of Chapter 256 sparked an uproar among fans. In the chapter, it is revealed that Gojo Satoru, cannot use the Black Flash technique. This revelation has surprised fans, as Gojo's exceptional abilities, particularly his Six Eyes technique, have been showcased throughout the series. Six Eyes grant him unparalleled perception and manipulation of cursed energy, making techniques like the Black Flash seem within his capabilities.
However, accurate translations by TCB clarified the true meaning behind Gojo's statement, contrasting with the confusing official translation.
The mistake in Jujutsu Kaisen manga's official translation
In Chapter 256 of Jujutsu Kaisen, an important flashback scene unfolds. Gojo Satoru clarified the restrictions he faces when using the Black Flash technique. The accurate translations from TCB revealed Gojo explaining why he cannot freely utilize Black Flash at any given moment. This suggests that while Gojo possesses the capability to perform the technique, he cannot employ it during battles whenever he desires.
However, the official translation erroneously depicted Gojo stating that he cannot use Black Flash at all. This directly contradicts the established lore and Gojo's previous demonstrations of his exceptional abilities.
This translation error left Jujutsu Kaisen fans shocked and bewildered as they had closely followed the series and knew the significance of the Black Flash technique. The discrepancy between the original Japanese version and the official translation has sparked heated discussions within the fandom. Fans have questioned the competence of the official translators and expressed dissatisfaction over the mishap.
Jujutsu Kaisen fandom's reaction and criticism to this huge error
Jujutsu Kaisen fans took to social media after noticing a mistranslation. There was a lot of discussion about the inaccurate official translation on X. A tweet by @Go_Jover gained attention for highlighting the mistranslation's impact on understanding Gojo's abilities.
"So we gonna pretend we didn't see him hit 2 black flashes against Sukuna?" a fan wrote
"this has to be a mistranslation right" another wrote
"official translations are so bad im convinced the people doing them have never read jjk" a frustrated fan wrote
Many fans felt let down, worrying the error could undermine the official translation's credibility and lead to misconceptions about key plot points. On websites and forums dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen, fans also expressed concerns over the mistranslation. They generally agreed it caused unnecessary confusion and negatively impacted their reading experience.
Final thoughts
Fans have expressed concern over the official translation of Chapter 256 in the popular anime/manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. The issue revolves around Gojo Satoru's statement about the Black Flash technique. This mistranslation caused confusion and disappointment among devoted viewers and readers who closely follow the nuances of the story.
While mistakes can happen in translations, it's essential for official translators to exercise great care and precision. This is especially important for pivotal scenes that shape characters and plot. The Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase's reaction highlights the significance of accurate translations in maintaining audience trust and satisfaction.