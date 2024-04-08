Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 reveals why Gojo had fewer Black Flashes than Nanami

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, the manga revealed another flashback of Satoru Gojo. This time the focus of the flashback was Black Flash. Given the number of times Ryomen Sukuna used Black Flash in the past few chapters, the manga series was inclined to explain how Black Flash worked.

The manga's previous chapter saw Miguel and Larue joining the fight, following which Yuji, Maki, and Choso rejoined as well. Given how Sukuna had gotten weak, Yuji was hopeful for the jujutsu sorcerers' win. Just then, Sukuna hit Larue with his second Black Flash.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 reveals how Gojo's Black Flash output gets affected by his strength

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 opened with a flashback that saw Satoru Gojo teaching his class about Black Flash. His students assumed that, unlike other Jujutsu sorcerers, their teacher could use Black Flash intentionally. However, that was far from the truth.

Black Flash is a phenomenon in Jujutsu Kaisen that amplifies a user's physical strike when cursed energy is applied to it within one millionth of a second. The reason Gojo's students thought that he could use Black Flash intentionally was because he possessed Six Eyes.

Gojo's six eyes as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

However, considering the mere feat that is required to pull off Black Flash, even Gojo hasn't been able to pull off the technique intentionally. While he does amplify his physical strikes with Cursed Energy, that was nothing close to Black Flash itself.

Black Flash entirely relied on luck and the user's focus at the time of using the technique. This is also the reason why Gojo hadn't performed many Black Flash attacks.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 saw Satoru Gojo revealing that Nanami Kento had the record for the highest number of consecutive Black Flashes. The reason Gojo did not hold the record was because he was overpowered.

As revealed by the series, a Jujutsu sorcerer is only able to use the technique when they are in the "zone." Considering that Satoru Gojo has rarely met opponents where he needed to lock in against his opponents, he never truly had to rely on any amplification techniques.

Hence, as per Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, considering how Gojo finished his opponents instantly, he never went into the zone and did not have as many Black Flash events as Nanami

Nanami using Black Flash as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

That said, as fans would know, Satoru Gojo does end up using Black Flash in the future against Ryomen Sukuna in Shinjuku. Given Sukuna's strength, Gojo needed to lock in against him and go into the zone.

Hence, he dealt a devastating blow on the King of Curses when he least expected it. He then used Black Flash three more times during the battle against Mahoraga and Agito, shikigami summoned by Sukuna using the Ten Shadows Technique.

Nevertheless, despite Gojo's four Black Flashes during the Shinjuku showdown, his tally was going to be surpassed by Yuji Itadori. This was revealed by the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 prospectively, i.e., Yuji would surpass Gojo's numbers in the future.

