Todo's return robs Yuta Okkotsu of his greatest Jujutsu Kaisen feat yet

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to surprise as another important fact comes to light in the recent chapter 259, which brought back the much-loved Todo Aoi. Todo's return was quite similar to Shibuya, where he arrived at the scene to inspire his brother, Yuji Itadori, to not lose heart.

Choso sacrificing himself was an emotional moment for Yuji and the fans alike but Todo's return gave Yuji the strength to fight to ensure Choso didn't die in vain. Additionally, as per chapter 260, the famous Boogie Woogie technique is back as well and stronger than ever.

However, there looks to be a small detail that links back to Yuta Okkotsu in a way that could diminish one of his greatest feats yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Todo's return possibly diminished one of Yuta's biggest exploits

Yuta beheads Kenjaku (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

For context, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243, during the Kenjaku-Takaba fight, Yuta managed to sneak onto the scene. Just as Kenjaku beat Takaba's technique, the dark-haired boy launched a surprise attack on the evil sorcerer, decapitating him on the spot.

However, now that it is revealed that Boogie Woogie still lives, it seems like Todo was present at the scene as well. Specifically, when Kenjaku sensed Yuta and was about to counter him, a clap sounded and Yuta appeared behind Kenjaku, which made the attack successful.

If this is the case, then a part of the credit for Kenjaku's death also goes to Todo. Doubts surrounding the legitimacy of this were cleared when the narrators themselves clarified that the SFX was similar to when Todo claps. Additionally, the Kanji used for both sounds (Yuta's slash and Todo's claps) are the same.

Todo Aoi and Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before this, there was a lot of debate on how Yuta "teleported" behind Kenjaku to land the blow. With such a reveal, it looks like Todo had a hand in Kenjaku's death. Thus, the Topknot Gorilla might have actually stolen the spotlight from Yuta on this occasion.

As it was until Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 243, Kenjaku was quite literally unbeatable. Many tried, including the likes of Yuki Tsukumo, Choso, Yorozu, and others, but no one had much success. Fumihiko Takaba, dubbed the Jujutsu High sorcerers' "wildcard" also failed, as his seemingly unbeatable technique was undone.

Yuta then sneaking up on Kenjaku and decapitating him finally put an end to one menace and thrust the boy into the spotlight. That is, till the most recent reveal, that Todo was the one who switched Yuta's position to behind Kenjaku.

Final Thoughts

Todo and Yuji (Image via MAPPA)

Todo's return has been nothing short of emphatic. Many were pining for him to make an entrance and an entrance did he make. With the spoilers also out, it looks like Yuji Itadori has benefitted most from Todo's return. As seen against Hanami, the duo are unstoppable together.

To add to their advantage, Todo's Boogie Woogie still lives and more crucially, Sukuna looks to have exhausted his arsenal. With Todo back and Yuji stronger than ever, the Demon King's time might finally be up as the scales tip yet again in the Jujutsu High sorcerers' favor.

