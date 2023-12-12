Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Hakari's anime debut overshadow Todo's hype? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen has progressed considerably story-wise. With 244 chapters out, Hajime Kashimo was outdone by a fully resurrected Ryomen Sukuna. Now, Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma have descended onto the battlefield. As for the anime, which is 20 episodes into season 2, it shows Yuji and Todo battling Mahito in Shibuya.

Manga and anime combined, Todo Aoi has won the hearts of many with his battle-crazy eccentric attitude and the famous "Boogie Woogie". However, manga readers are well aware of another who could steal the spotlight on his anime debut. This has left a subtle doubt in the air and has left fans wondering if Hakari's anime debut will overshadow Todo's hype.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Kinji Hakari's anime debut outshine Todo Aoi's hype?

Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

Simply put, Kinji Hakari's anime debut will not dampen or overshadow Todo Aoi's hype. So far, a fair amount has been seen of the latter. Since his introduction in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 16/Episode 8, he has always been front and center. His eccentric personality and unique battle style are what drew in fans.

Meanwhile, Kinji Hakari is yet to make his anime debut. A third-year at Jujutsu High, Hakari is currently suspended for clashing with authority and is running the Gachinko Fight Club. In comparison, he is self-absorbed, a rule-breaker and quite calculating by nature. His Cursed Technique is more modern and distinctive, based on a gambling slot machine.

The Topknot Gorilla

Todo Aoi as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen's "Topknot Gorilla" was brought into the fray with style. Initially, alongside Mai Zenin, he came to Tokyo Jujutsu High to test the new Yuta Okkotsu replacements. Face-to-face with Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro, the meeting turned into a brawl between the pairs. This is when Todo's immense strength is seen against a nearly helpless Megumi.

After that, he battled Yuji Itadori in the Kyoto Sister-School Goodwill Event. The fight was one to watch and concluded with Todo teaching Yuji about Divergent Fist and the use of Cursed Energy.

Lastly, and currently occurring in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Todo stands with Yuji against Mahito. An intense battle between the two parties leads to Todo losing his right arm but fighting back nonetheless and Mahito having to flee after witnessing Yuji's fiery intent to exorcise him.

All these appearances justify the hype surrounding Kyoto Jujutsu High's grade-1 sorcerer. They are a testament to the kind of character he is and his battle-loving yet somehow caring nature. To say he might be Yuji's ultimate hype man, helping him unlock his potential, could be an understatement.

The Lucky Gambler

Yet to be introduced, Kinji Hakari makes his manga debut in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 153. The entire chapter revolves around the first interaction with him. Essentially, Yuji and Megumi head to Hakari's fight club, thanks to Master Tengen's directions, to secure his cooperation.

In short, the meeting proceeds to become a clash between Hakari and Yuji. The exchange is not a fight to the death, but for the former to accept and listen to Yuji. During the fight, Hakari's technique is teased (levitating train doors) and ends with him finally stopping and cutting a deal with the Jujutsu High students.

Kinji Hakari then later re-appears in the manga, facing off against Charles Bernard (Culling Game player) and Hajime Kashimo (Reincarnated Sorcerer, Culling Game player). Here, readers get a complete understanding of the character

Final Thoughts

Kinji Hakari vs Hajime Kashimo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

To say that Hakari's anime debut will overshadow Todo's hype would be incorrect. The biggest reason is that the two are separate characters. Todo's involvement was necessary for the story progression initially and for Yuji to develop. Hakari's arrival, later on, is crucial to bringing in allies like Kashimo and devising a plan to stop the fully revived Ryomen Sukuna.

Next, each of the two is special in their way and have/will charm audiences. Todo Aoi's unpredictable nature gives viewers a sense of excitement and thrill at what he might do next, given the situation. However, Hakari's self-centered and cunning personality will intrigue audiences with his thought process and complex yet highly interesting Cursed Technique.

Lastly, Todo has had his share of the spotlight and used it to the fullest. After everything, he will forever be a force to be reckoned with - sheer physicality, combat skill, intellect, and "Boogie Woogie". Now, it is time for another to step up and Kinji Hakari is in line. Undoubtedly, Hakari will impress but Todo has left a lasting impression.