At the moment, arguably the most popular anime character named Tengen is Kimetsu No Yaiba's Tengen Uzui. The Sound Hashira wowed audiences with his charm, energy, "flamboyance" and breath-taking battle skills. A close second would be Jujutsu Kaisen's Master Tengen - an immortal being whose existence is crucial to the Jujutsu World.

However, there are other faces with the same name in the anime/manga world. Some might be more or less popular given the success of their respective anime/manga. This list looks at the anime character named Tengen and lines all the characters named Tengen from most powerful to least.

Disclaimer: This article ranks every anime character named Tengen from strongest to weakest and may contain the opinions of the writer.

Every anime character named Tengen, ranked strongest to weakest

1) Tengen Uzui (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Tengen Uzui as seen in Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Studio Ufotable)

The Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Tengen Uzui, is a hugely popular anime character named Tengen. A major supporting character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, he was crucial during the Entertainment District Arc when the Corps faced off against the demon siblings Daki and Gyutaro. Tengen Uzui ended up losing an arm and being poisoned but put up an amazing fight nonetheless.

Eccentric, flashy, and "flamboyant", the Hashira has displayed astounding strength and speed. Thanks to his shinobi training, he boasts unmatched stealth and poison resistance, evident when he fought Gyutaro. He also possesses enhanced hearing, is an expert swordsman, and uses a technique called Musical Score to match up to nearly any foe.

2) Yui Tengen (Koi ka Mahou ka Wakaranai!)

Yui Tengen in Koi ka Mahou ka Wakaranai! (Image via Atsushi Uchiyama, Kodansha)

An interesting anime character named Tengen is Yui Tengen from the Seiryuu Academy of Magic. She has a deep and genuine affection for her classmate Kaito Miyamae. So much so that she is ready to go to extreme lengths to make him hers. A typical schoolgirl by appearance, there is more to Yui than what meets the eye.

Beneath her reserved and serious exterior is an impressive combination of martial arts and magic. Her moveset includes her 'Ultimate Stride' (covering great distances with a single calculated leap) and 'Fist of Justice' (powerful forward punch).

She also possesses a technique named 'Fourth Form: Celestial Mantle of Fortitude - Dragon Rise Destruction Fist' - she leaps upward and punches downward that "forms an aura of an eastern dragon".

3) Master Tengen (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Master Tengen as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

An anime character named Tengen who gained popularity in the recent past is Jujutsu Kaisen's Master Tengen. The series' progression depicted how important they were to jujutsu society despite being confined to the Tomb of the Star Corridor. They are not a fighter, but a being whose abilities are mandatory to the structure and organization of jujutsu society.

Although labeled a non-factor in battle by Kenjaku, Master Tengen could threaten humanity should they evolve and lose their sense of self. Immortality aside, they possess a sharp intellect coupled with high-level barrier techniques. When facing Kenjaku, they could quickly strategize and counter most of the fiend's moves within moments.

4) Ranka Tengen (Inukai x Tribe)

Ranka Tengen in Inukai x Tribe (Image via Anjyu Harada, Square Enix)

A lesser-known anime character named Tengen is Inukai x Tribe's Ranka Tengen. In a world where the "Kuzoku" (legendary spiritual beings that lurk in the darkness) cause supernatural phenomena, the Inukai Unit has been charged with investigating the same. Members of this unit use abilities similar to that of the "Kuzoku."

Ranka Tengen is part of this unit and responsible for information gathering. A "Kuzoku" of the Mokumokuren line, her powers allow her to form various "eyes" and "mouths" on flat surfaces. However, unlike those before her, she uses modern-day equipment (phones, computers, etc.) for reconnaissance to effectively gather and process information.

