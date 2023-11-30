7 anime from Studio Pierrot for Naruto and Boruto fans

Naruto is one of the most popular anime series of all time, to the point where even non-anime fans probably know who the titular character and Sasuke are. While the sequel, Boruto, hasn’t reached the same level of success, it is also fair to say that it has a decent level of popularity. In that regard, there is no denying that Studio Pierrot is also responsible for this franchise’s success.

Studio Pierrot was the company in charge of adapting Masashi Kishimoto’s legendary manga series and it is fair to say they did a great job, since the anime introduced millions of people to Naruto’s journey to become Hokage and has since become an essential part of pop culture.

However, it is also fair to say that Studio Pierrot has other anime series that deserve praise or at least merit a watch.

7 Studio Pierrot anime for fans of Naruto and Boruto

1. Flame of Recca

It is fitting to start this list with a series that deals with the topic of ninjas, much like Naruto. While Studio Pierrot didn't have the same level of success with Flame of Recca, it's also interesting to consider that this anime came out in the '90s, so it could be hypothesized that the studio learned from this.

The story focuses on a teenager called Recca Hanabishi, who offers his services as a ninja. This leads to him working with a young girl called Yanagi Sakoshita. As he gets into fights and dangerous missions with Yanagi, Recca not only grows as a fighter, but also learns a great deal about himself in the process.

2. Tokyo Ghoul

Mentioning Studio Pierrot’s adaptation of the Tokyo Ghoul series in this list might be offensive to a lot of anime and manga veterans, but there is also the counterargument that this project, while severely flawed, gave a lot of people an introduction to the brilliant manga. Hence, one can watch the first season of the anime and then go straight to the manga.

Tokyo Ghoul is a very different series when compared to Naruto: it is a lot darker, grittier, and contains a lot of graphic and extreme themes and scenes that are not easy to watch or read. However, the anime, at least in the first season, does well in introducing Kaneki’s journey as he becomes a ghoul and has to deal with his desire of eating human flesh.

3. Bleach/Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

If people are not thinking of Naruto when talking about Studio Pierrot, they are probably thinking about Bleach. This series, along with everybody’s favorite blonde ninja, was what turned Pierrot into one of the most popular anime studios in the world, and Tite Kubo’s story is still helping out on that front, with the new Thousand-Year Blood War anime, focused on Bleach’s final arc in the manga, getting a lot of positive reviews.

Ichigo Kurosaki is a normal teenager who has one weird quirk: He can see ghosts. While he goes about his life without much trouble, everything changes when he meets Rukia Kuchiki, a Soul Reaper, whose job is focused on sending souls to the afterlife. And as Rukia cannot continue her duties as a Soul Reaper, Ichigo has to step in on her behalf, kick starting a journey that will surpass the protagonist’s wildest dreams.

4. Black Clover

Black Clover has received a lot of criticism over the years for being a copy of Naruto, which is an unfair assessment of the series. Sure, there is no denying that author Yuki Tabata was heavily influenced by Kishimoto's work, but the series also grows into its own and has a lot of charm to it.

This is a world where almost everybody has magic and there are a lot of issues between social classes. Asta, the main character, has no magic and is a commoner, which is why he faces rejection and mistreatment. However, he wants to become the Wizard King in order to prove his worth and challenge the status quo.

The premise definitely takes a lot from Naruto, but the story slowly develops its own style, particularly in the way the characters are handled. Yuno and Asta's rivalry and friendship are solid, Noelle has a very solid character arc, and the main cast is very easy to like, which makes the overall plot all the more enjoyable.

5. Urusei Yatsura

Rumiko Takahashi is most likely the most important female mangaka of all time, given the success she had with Ranma 1/2 and Inuyasha. However, most Western fans don't know that she had her first major hit with the series Urusei Yatsura, which was also adapted by Studio Pierrot in the '80s.

The story is about a mythical Japanese siren who marries a normal guy by accident. The series dives into very episodic and comedic adventures. It is, in a way, a precursor to the stuff Takahashi would do in Ranma 1/2, albeit with some more mystical elements.

It is definitely a far cry from Naruto in terms of style and story, but is a fun watch for those looking to watch something more lighthearted.

6. Yona of the Dawn

Naruto fans have often voiced their displeasure at the way Masashi Kishimoto wrote female characters, and there is an argument to be made that Yona of the Dawn is the antidote to that illness.

The only really negative thing about Studio Pierrot's adaptation is the fact that it was too short and didn't adapt the entirety of Mizuho Kusanagi's manga.

Yona is the title character and the princess of Kouka, but she is also the spiritual successor of a legendary and mythical figure known as the Crimson Dragon King. As her father is killed, Yona has to flee her country as a fugitive, and decides to go find the legendary warriors that are meant to guide the Crimson Dragon King during his or her rule, which is the main focus of the story.

7. Yu Yu Hakusho

Naruto author Masashi Kishimoto is a fan of Yu Yu Hakusho and it shows, because Naruto's demon fox was named Kurama, just like one of the characters in this series (who also happens to be a demon fox).

Yu Yu Hakusho is one of the greatest shonen series of all time and revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent with family problems, who doesn't do well at school and often thinks that no one cares about him. He ultimately sacrifices his life to keep a little boy from being hit by a car. However, in the afterlife, once he sees that people did care about him, he is given a chance to go back as a Spirit Detective and help with supernatural affairs.

The series goes from a supernatural adventure to a much more classic shonen formula and then subverts a lot of tropes in the last couple of arcs. Yu Yu Hakusho is a very special series and hopefully, the Netflix adaptation of the same can do it justice and shed some light once again on this amazing story. It was also arguably Pierrot's first-ever major hit.

Final thoughts

Naruto and Studio Pierrot have had a very successful working relationship over the years and it has worked out for both parties. And while this has been Pierrot's biggest property to date, all of the series and franchises mentioned here merit a watch.

