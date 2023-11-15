10 most resourceful anime characters of all time

Resourceful anime characters can lead to an interesting discussion because it is not the same thing as intelligent anime characters. Intelligence is the capacity to come up with strategies and planning, while resourcefulness is knowing how to deal with the circumstances and either being able to procure what is required to get out of a situation or make do with what is available.

Resourcefulness is something that a lot of fans find exciting: a character finding a solution amidst the chaos of battle.

In that regard, there are a ton of resourceful anime characters and some of them are fan-favorites in their respective series. While opinions may vary from one character to another on this list, there is no denying that these ten characters are quite capable in their own right.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series on this list. The characters mentioned here are ranked in no particular order.

Shikamaru Nara and nine other resourceful anime characters

1. Joseph Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Joseph Joestar is one of the first names people think of when talking about resourceful anime characters. This is not only because he is a very smart protagonist, which is common currency in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but also because Joseph is probably one of the best examples of how to be resourceful.

Compared to most characters in Battle Tendency, the JoJo part he is a protagonist in, Joseph is one of the weakest characters in terms of raw strength. However, his capacity to work with what he has around him and outsmart his opponents is something that makes him stand out.

The very fact he managed to outsmart (albeit with a bit of luck) a version of Kars, who was the ultimate life form, is a testament to how resourceful Joseph is.

2. Shikamaru Nara (Naruto)

Naruto is a series with a ton of memorable characters, but Shikamaru is definitely at the top when it comes to resourceful anime characters in the series. This is mainly because Masashi Kishimoto's story had a running problem across the series where the power scale increased greatly, with the battles focusing too much on who was simply stronger.

The great thing about Shikamaru is that he manages to balance the playing field with smarts and uses what he has on the battlefield to defeat his opponents. His battle with Hidan was a very good example as he managed to defeat an Akatsuki member who was, in theory, a lot stronger than him.

3. L Lawliet (Death Note)

L and Light Yagami have always been compared regarding who is the smartest character in Death Note. It's a debate that continues to this very day, but there is no denying that L is also one of the most resourceful anime characters. That is because of one major reason: he had the odds stacked against him.

Light had the benefit of the Death Note, a magical book that allowed him to kill people at a whim, and access to the lore and knowledge of the Shinigami world through Ryuk.

L had to use regular human resources to discover who Kira was and eventually found out there was a supernatural element involved, which goes to show the level of analysis that he had.

4. Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

Lelouch of Code Geass fame is one of the first names people think of when discussing resourceful anime characters. The answer for this is very simple: he is not only a very capable tactician and leader but he is also very skilled at leveling the playing field, which proved to be a major catalyst in the series.

Despite being born a noble, Lelouch started from nothing in the series and worked his way to the top of Britannia and the world through tactical know-how and being resourceful. He was given a lot of obstacles to overcome and managed to get through all of them because of his own abilities as a leader.

5. Kenjaku (Jujutsu Kaisen)

The first villain on this list of the most resourceful anime characters and one of the most interesting in general. Kenjaku is very strong, one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he doesn't compare to the likes of Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo, which makes his resourceful abilities all the more notorious.

Kenjaku has a ton of experience because he has been living for centuries, but he is also quite able to adapt to a lot of different situations. He knew he couldn't defeat Gojo with what he had so he came up with a plan to seal him, which made his plan progress a lot. The same goes for creating a vessel for Sukuna in Yuji Itadori and many other situations that prove how resourceful Kenjaku is.

6. Jack the Ripper (Record of Ragnarok)

This is probably one of the most surprising examples of resourceful anime characters and most likely because Record of Ragnarok doesn't have the level of popularity of other series on this list. However, there is a huge case for this version of Jack the Ripper to be a part of this list because of his amazing battle with Heracles.

Just based on the fact that Jack managed to make the battle happen in a version of 1800s London was enough to emphasize how resourceful he could be. He wouldn't have defeated Heracles in a straight-up brawl, but the Englishman seized every little thing he had at his disposal to get the victory, which says a lot about his abilities.

7. Hisoka Morow (Hunter X Hunter)

Hisoka, much like Jack the Ripper on Record of Ragnarok, might not be on everybody's lists when it comes to resourceful anime characters, but he is a very good example of making do with what is available. He has proven to be a very capable fighter but not in the most traditional of ways.

The thing about Hisoka is that he is strong but he is not the strongest and there are several characters in Hunter X Hunter who are more powerful than him. However, the reason why Hisoka tends to win his battles is that he is very strategic and can analyze a lot of situations to get what he wants, which has been shown time and time again in the series.

8. Yoichi Isagi (Blue Lock)

Resourceful anime characters are not just the ones who can win physical battles, but also battles in other walks of life. Blue Lock's Yoichi Isagi, the main character of this football series, is a very good example of what means to be resourceful in a sport setting and that is worth highlighting.

Throughout the vast majority of the Blue Lock project, Isagi doesn't stand out on any technical or physical attribute, but makes up for it with a keen understanding of the context of the game. He knows how to read a lot of situations and adapts to them, which is why he tends to get the most out of his teammates throughout the series.

9. Kurama (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Resourceful anime characters can come in a lot of shapes and forms, and Yu Yu Hakusho's Kurama is a very good example of what a writer can do in that regard. Kurama is rarely the strongest character in a battle, but his strategic know-how and deadly mentality make him the winner in almost any battle he is in.

The Dark Tournament arc was probably the best period for Kurama as a strategist because he was put into a corner in several combats and still managed to come out on top due to his intelligence. He can read battles quite well and knows how to get his hands dirty if necessary.

10. Sunraku (Shangri-La Frontier)

This might be a shocking addition considering that the Shangri-La Frontier anime has barely started this year, but Sunraku, the main character, is everything people are looking for in resourceful anime characters. In fact, it could be argued that his entire character is based on his main trait of being resourceful.

Throughout the Shangri-La Frontier series, Sunraku has to survive and succeed in the video game, thanks to his knowledge of junk games. He often has to punch above his weight and does so with all the experience he has gained as a gamer. It is a major character trait of his and one that makes him such a compelling lead.

Final thoughts

Resourceful anime characters usually make their stories a lot more interesting because they don't rely on traditional tactics to win. They are often very smart and come up with resolutions that end up being quite entertaining for readers or viewers, which is always a nice treat.

