Shangri-La Frontier episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 is set to release on November 19, 2023. The previous episode featured a greater emphasis on Rei Saiga's character, also known as Psyger-0. It also showed Sunraku and Emul surviving Arthur Pencilgon's group while having a little training arc.

The upcoming episode will probably focus a lot more on Sunraku's fight with the Wood Mage for the final part of his training. There will also be an explanation about what he is going to do as his next mission in Shangri-La Frontier.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 8.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 could shed light on Sunraku's struggles against the Wood Mage

Release date, countdown, and where to watch

Sunraku and Arthur fighting (Image via C2C).

Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 will be released on Sunday, November 19, at 5 pm JST. While people who have followed the series thus far know that this has been the weekly schedule with the episodes, there is always the possibility of taking a break for a week or postponing the release due to delays or production issues. However, this hasn't happened yet.

Here is the release information for Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 for fans across the globe:

Central Standard Time: 5 am on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Green Mean Time: 2 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Central European Time: 1 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am on Monday, November 20, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Brazil Time: 7 am on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Fans from Japan can watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 on two of the country's biggest anime platforms, the MBS and TBS channels. For those who live outside of Japan, Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series. However, it's worth pointing out that individuals will have to purchase a subscription plan to watch the series on their catalog.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

This episode starts where the previous installment left off. Sunraku and Emul are about to be destroyed by Arthur and her arm, although Psyger-0 does a last-minute save. The episode then proceeds to show a bit more of Rei's character, the reasons she likes Sunraku, and the little "conversation" they have when the latter uses the distraction she caused to escape.

Animalia had used a spell out of desperation since she could only use it at 1 HP and this allowed her to destroy Arthur, which was in Sunraku's favor. The protagonist uses Emul's transportation abilities and together, they return to Rabituza. They both take this opportunity for Sunraku to go through a training session.

This part of the episode is mostly used for comedic purposes and showcases Sunraku's abilities as a fighter as he defeats nine opponents during the course of the training session.

However, Vash, the Rabituza leader, calls forth the tenth enemy, which is the Wood Mage, and the episode ends by revealing that no one has ever defeated this creature in the game.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 8?

Emul (Image via C2C)

Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 will probably focus on Sunraku's struggles against the Wood Mage and also set up the events for the next part of the story. The episode could also feature the characters that are after Sunraku and the possible threats he is going to face in the game moving forward.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 8 will air on November 19, 2023, at 5 pm JST.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.